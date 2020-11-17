Shaken by the world’s second-deadliest COVID-19 outbreak and deep economic crisis, Brazilians on Sunday voted for experienced politicians from traditional parties in local elections, a move that may damage reelection hopes for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
Candidates backed by the populist president, who presents himself as an outsider, were knocked out of the running in the country’s largest city, Sao Paulo, and other municipal races in state capitals.
In Rio de Janeiro, Brazil’s second-largest city, former mayor Eduardo Paes led the election and is to face incumbent mayor, evangelical bishop Marcelo Crivella, in a runoff in two weeks.
Photo: EPA-EFE
In Salvador, the fourth-largest city, voters elected Bruno Reis of the Democrats Party (DEM), which won mayoral races in Curitiba and Florianopolis, and is favored to win Rio with Paes.
In Belo Horizonte, the sixth-largest city, voters re-elected Alexandre Kalil, who took tough quarantine and social distancing steps that were criticized by Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly downplayed the gravity of COVID-19.
“The pandemic has put the brakes on the trend towards anti-politics and rejection of traditional parties for being corrupt,” said Creomar de Souza, head of Brasilia-based consultancy Dharma Political Risk and Strategy.
Photo: Bloomberg
“Voters understood that the politicians elected with Bolsonaro in 2018 are flawed and they want to see public services improve,” he added.
The results are a setback for Bolsonaro and indicate that the wave of anti-establishment sentiment that got him elected in 2018 following the widespread political corruption uncovered by the Car Wash graft investigation may have subsided.
As voters look to traditional parties, such as the DEM and the Brazilian Social Democratic Party, which is leading the race for Sao Paulo mayor, Bolsonaro appears vulnerable because he has no party.
The Social Liberal Party he joined for his presidential campaign and later fell out with was nowhere to be seen in major city races on Sunday, despite having surged two years ago to become the second-largest in congress.
