Trump tries to walk back ‘He won’ tweet

AP, WASHINGTON





US President Donald Trump on Sunday worked to take back an apparent acknowledgement that his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, won the White House and was making clear he would keep trying to overturn the election result.

Trump’s earlier comments had given some critics and supporters hope that the White House was ready to begin working on a transition with Biden’s team. Not so fast, Trump would soon assure.

Trump, without using Biden’s name, said that “He won” as part of a tweet that made baseless claims about a “rigged” election.

However, as he realized how his comments were being interpreted as his first public acknowledgment of a Biden victory, he quickly reversed course.

“He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA,” he subsequently tweeted. “I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!”

There wee no reports of widespread fraud in the election, with election officials from the two major political parties stating publicly that the election went well, and international observers confirmed there were no serious irregularities. Trump’s campaign has tried to mount legal challenges across the country, but many of the lawsuits have been thrown out and none has included any evidence that the outcome might be reversed.

Biden defeated Trump by winning back a trio of battleground states: Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, and topped the 270 electoral vote threshold to clinch the presidency. Biden so far has 78.8 million votes to Trump’s 73.1 million.

“If the president’s prepared to begin to recognize that reality, that’s positive,” Biden’s incoming chief of staff, Ron Klain, told NBC’s Meet the Press.

Still, “Donald Trump’s Twitter feed doesn’t make Joe Biden president or not president. The American people did that,” he added.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, said “it was good, actually” to see Trump’s tweet that Biden won.

“I think that’s the start of an acknowledgment... We want to make sure that there is a smooth transition,” Hutchinson said on NBC.

Nearly two weeks after election day, Trump has neither called Biden nor made a formal concession, and White House officials have said they are preparing for a second term.

Former US president Barack Obama, in an interview conducted and aired on Sunday on CBS’ 60 Minutes, said he would remind Trump that, as president, he is a public servant and a temporary occupant of the office.

“And when your time is up then it is your job to put the country first and think beyond your own ego, and your own interests, and your own disappointments,” Obama said.

‘“My advice to President Trump is, if you want at this late stage in the game to be remembered as somebody who put country first, it’s time for you to do the same thing,” he said.

Obama also criticized those Republicans going along with Trump’s false claims of widespread voter fraud.

“I’m more troubled by the fact that other Republican officials who clearly know better are going along with this, are humoring him in this fashion. It is one more step in delegitimizing not just the incoming Biden administration, but democracy generally. And that’s a dangerous path,” he said.