Peru was yesterday left without a president after Congress failed to agree on a successor to interim leader Manuel Merino, who resigned following days of street protests against him.
Merino on Sunday announced he was stepping down, following an ultimatum from Congress for him to quit or face censure after a police crackdown on protesters left at least two dead and scores injured.
“I want to let the whole country know that I’m resigning,” Merino, 59, said in a televised address, sparking celebrations in the capital, Lima, following street protests against the ousting of his popular predecessor.
Photo: AP
Congress now has to name Merino’s successor to become the nation’s third president in a week.
Merino assumed office on Tuesday last week, a day after the assembly impeached predecessor Martin Vizcarra on corruption charges. As speaker of Congress, he was next in line as the post of vice president was vacant.
A crisis session of Congress failed to agree on a new president on Sunday night. Leftist legislator and former human rights activist Rocio Silva Santisteban, supposedly a consensus candidate, needed 60 votes, but she only got 42, with 52 against and 25 abstentions.
“Congress had in its hands the solution to this political crisis that they generated. However, today they have turned their backs on the country,” former minister of economy and finance Maria Antonieta Alva said in a tweet.
Party whips then held a closed-door meeting as thousands of protesters remained peacefully on the streets, undisturbed by police.
Thousands have taken to the streets in days of protests against Merino, who had launched the first, unsuccessful, impeachment proceedings against Vizcarra in September.
Elections are scheduled for April and Merino was due to leave office in July, when Vizcarra’s mandate was to end.
The Congress ultimatum came after the Ministry of Health said two protesters were killed on Saturday during a massive march in Lima, which was repressed by police firing shotgun pellets and tear gas.
Merino said that to avoid a “power vacuum” the 18 ministers he swore in on Thursday would temporarily remain in their posts, though almost all had resigned in the wake of the crackdown.
His resignation was greeted by noisy celebrations in Lima, with demonstrators sounding horns and banging pots.
“We succeeded. Do you realize what we are capable of doing?” Peru national soccer team midfielder Renato Tapia wrote on social media.
Several lawmakers questioned the wisdom of removing Vizcarra in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and a crippling recession.
The pandemic has hit Peru hard, with the politically fragile country having the world’s highest per capita death rate — with nearly 35,000 fatalities — and GDP plunging more than 30 percent in the second quarter.
Vizcarra welcomed his rival’s resignation, having questioned the legality of his dismissal last week.
“A dictatorship has left the palace,” he told reporters outside his home in Lima, adding that Merino “was breaking our democracy.”
The popular former president did not rule out a return to his mandate and urged an early ruling on a constitutional challenge to his Nov. 9 dismissal.
“It is essential that the Constitutional Court make a statement urgently and say whether what the congressmen did on the 9th is legal,” he said.
