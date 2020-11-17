Libya talks end without deal on new government

AP, GAMMARTH, Tunisia





Libya’s rival sides wrapped up a week of UN-brokered talks without agreeing on a transitional government that would lead the county to an election in December next year, the top UN official for Libya said yesterday.

The political forum, which concluded late on Sunday in Tunisia, was the latest effort to end the chaos that engulfed the oil-rich North African nation after the 2011 overthrow and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi.

The main goal of the gathering was to draw a roadmap for presidential and parliamentary elections. The participants agreed to hold the vote on Dec. 24 next year, but failed to name a transitional administration to lead the war-torn country.

UN acting envoy to Libya Stephanie Williams on Sunday speaks during a press conference in the Tunisian capital, Tunis, following seven days of UN-sponsored talks on Libya. Photo: AFP

UN acting envoy for Libya Stephanie Williams told reporters in Tunisia that the 75-member forum did not discuss names during their week-long talks.

The Libyan rivals would meet again, online and within a week, to agree on a mechanism to name the next government, she said.

The UN had selected 75 delegates from Libya to take part in the week-long forum at a luxury hotel in the Mediterranean town of Gammarth, just outside the capital, Tunis.

However, observers had criticized the way the delegates were chosen and cast doubts over their clout in a country where two administrations, as well as an array of armed groups and foreign powers, are already vying for power.

Williams said on Sunday night that she was “very pleased with the outcome” of the gathering.

The talks took place amid heavy international pressure after the warring sides agreed to a UN-brokered ceasefire agreement last month in Geneva, Switzerland.

Libya is split between a UN-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in the east.

Eastern Libya forces, led by Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar, launched an offensive in April 2019 to try and capture Tripoli. His campaign collapsed in June, when the Tripoli-allied militias, with heavy Turkish support, pushed Haftar’s forces away from Tripoli.

Jalel Harchaoui, a Libya specialist at the Clingendael Institute in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Sunday said that foreign interests could easily derail the process.

“The UN’s biggest difficulty is that there are permanent Turkish and Russian military bases and Emirati officers on the ground,” he told Agence France-Presse.

Harchaoui said that for an interim executive to be accepted, “there need to be names for each of the main posts,” adding: “Until this step is fulfilled, a deal won’t lead to anything concrete.”

Additional reporting by AFP