Virus Outbreak: S Korea mulls stricter distancing

Reuters, SEOUL





South Korea yesterday reported more than 200 new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day, as the government considered tightening social distancing measures to curb persistent outbreaks from offices, medical facilities and small gatherings.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported a 24-hour increase of 223 cases as of midnight on Sunday, marking the eighth straight day of triple-digit increases and the highest since early September.

Health authorities said that distancing curbs that were relaxed to the lowest levels about a month ago might be reimplemented, as small cluster infections continue to break out while the pandemic is raging around the globe.

People walk along a street in Seoul yesterday, as the South Korean government considered tightening social distancing measures. Photo: AFP

Tighter curbs would ban public gatherings of 100 people or more, limit religious services and audiences at sporting events to 30 percent capacity, and require high-risk facilities, including clubs and karaoke bars, to widen the distance between guests.

“We are at a critical crossroads where we might have to readjust distancing,” South Korean Minister of Health Park Neung-hoo told a meeting. “The current situation is taking a very dangerous turn considering the rising infections from daily lives and the unrelenting pace of the spread.”

Of the new cases, 193 were locally transmitted and 30 imported, the agency said.

More than 66 percent of the domestic infections were from the densely populated greater Seoul area, where outbreaks continue to emerge from nursing homes, medical facilities and small businesses.

The daily tally brought the country’s total infections to 28,769, with 494 deaths.

The South Korean Ministry of National Defense held a meeting of senior commanders and notched up distancing for troops and officers for the next two weeks, and cut travel and entertainment events, after more than two dozen cases have been linked to a military welfare support facility and an air force unit.