Virus Outbreak: US states announce new restrictions

RESTRICTING GATHERINGS: The Michigan governor said ‘the situation has never been more dire,’ as the number of cases in the US hit more than 11m ahead of Thanksgiving

AP





Michigan and Washington on Sunday joined several other states in announcing renewed efforts to combat COVID-19 as more than 11 million cases have now been reported in the US — with the most recent million coming in less than a week — and as many Americans prepare to observe a Thanksgiving holiday marked by the pandemic.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration ordered high schools and colleges to stop in-person classes, closed restaurants to indoor dining and suspended organized sports — including the football playoffs — in an attempt to curb the state’s spiking case numbers.

The order also restricts indoor and outdoor residential gatherings, closes some entertainment facilities and bans gyms from hosting group exercise classes.

The new rules, set to last for three weeks, are extensive but not as sweeping the Democratic governor’s stay-at-home order this past spring, when she faced criticism from a Republican-led legislature that refused to extend the state’s coronavirus emergency declaration and authorized a lawsuit challenging Whitmer’s authority to combat the pandemic.

She faced pushback from those who opposed the decision to toughen rather than relax what already was one of the nation’s strictest stay-home orders.

“The situation has never been more dire,” Whitmer told a news conference on Sunday night. “We are at the precipice and we need to take some action.”

The directives from Michigan come on the same day that Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced the state would enforce new restrictions on businesses and social gatherings for the next month as it, too, continued to combat a rising number of cases.

Starting today, gyms and some entertainment centers in Washington would be required to close their indoor services. Retail stores, including grocery stores, would be ordered to limit indoor capacity and multiple-household, indoor social gatherings would be prohibited unless attendees have quarantined for 14 days or tested negative for COVID-19 and quarantined for a week.

By tomorrow, restaurants and bars would again be limited to outdoor dining or takeaways.

The actions follow grim milestones passed by Texas and California last week as the states each marked more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Texas, sporting events were canceled and at least one city added mobile morgues in anticipation of virus deaths overwhelming hospitals.

Meanwhile, in California, the nation’s most populous state and the first to issue a statewide stay-at-home order, officials urged those planning holiday gatherings to take strict precautions, including keeping visits small, outdoors and less than two hours long

In North Dakota, previously resistant Governor Doug Burgum ordered a statewide mask mandate and imposed several business restrictions late on Friday in an effort to contain the spread of the virus that has stressed the state’s hospital capacity, after receiving advice from doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals.

Bars, restaurants and other venues were also ordered to reduce capacity.