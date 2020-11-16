PHILIPINES
Typhoon death toll rises
The death toll from the deadliest typhoon to hit the country this year has climbed to 67, while many areas remained submerged in a northern region hit by the worst flooding in more than four decades, officials said yesterday. President Rodrigo Duterte flew to Tuguegarao City to assess the situation in the Cagayan Valley region, which was heavily flooded after Typhoon Vamco dumped rain over swathes of the main Luzon island, including the capital, Manila. Twenty-two fatalities were recorded in Cagayan, 17 in southern Luzon, eight in Metro Manila and 20 in two other regions, National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council spokesman Mark Timbal said. Twelve people were still missing, he said.
PAKISTAN
India ‘linked to militants’
The nation would present evidence to the UN and other international bodies that India, its neighbor and archrival, is involved with militant organizations on its soil, the foreign minister said on Saturday. Pakistani officials have long claimed that India sponsors violent groups in their country — claims India has always denied — but Saturday’s announcement at a news conference in the capital Islamabad provided a heightened level of detail and specific accusations. “We are now presenting irrefutable evidence to the world to demonstrate the Indian state’s direct sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan that has resulted in the deaths of innocent Pakistanis,” Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi told media.
INDIA
Diwali pollution increases
Hundreds of millions of people in the country’s north yesterday woke up to toxic air following Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, after many revelers defied bans on using firecrackers to celebrate. The capital, New Delhi, was blanketed with a thick haze, with the average pollution level in the capital more than nine times what is considered safe by the WHO. The raging COVID-19 epidemic, with more than 400,000 confirmed cases in the city of 20 million, has also heightened alarm over the health hazard posed by the choking smog, with doctors warning of a sharp increase in respiratory illnesses. Cities in the states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and New Delhi saw even higher levels of pollution than on the morning after Diwali last year, government data analyzed by Reuters showed.
UNITED KINGDOM
Hash potency up nearly 25%
Cannabis resin, or “hash,” has increased in strength by nearly 25 percent over the past half-century, researchers with the Addiction and Mental Health Group at the University of Bath have found. Their results, published in the journal Addiction, showed that concentrations of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — the component of cannabis responsible for giving users a high — have changed. In herbal cannabis, THC concentrations increased 14 percent between 1970 and 2017. This is mainly due to a rising market share of stronger varieties. Concentrations in hash, which is extracted from herbal cannabis, increased 24 percent between 1975 and 2017. The researchers have said that increases in cannabis strength highlight the need for harm-reduction strategies like those used for alcohol, such as standard units and consumption guidelines. “As the strength of cannabis has increased, so too has the number of people entering treatment for cannabis use problems,” lead author Tom Freeman said. “More Europeans are now entering drug treatment because of cannabis than heroin or cocaine.”
It was billed as a major press event at Philadelphia’s Four Seasons, but a briefing by US President Donald Trump’s lawyers was mercilessly mocked when it emerged the venue was not the plush hotel, but a suburban garden center next to a sex shop. The confusion began when Trump took to Twitter while golfing on Saturday to announce an imminent “lawyers” news conference at the Four Seasons, Philadelphia. However, he clarified the matter, saying that the “big press conference” would be at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a family business between a crematorium and an adult book store on the outskirts of
When Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine rolls off production lines, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group would be waiting to distribute it through a complex and costly system of deep-freeze airport warehouses, refrigerated vehicles and inoculation points across China. After they reach vaccination centers, the shots must be thawed from minus-70°C and injected within five days, if not they go bad. Then the herculean journey from warehouse freezer to rolled-up sleeve must be undertaken all over again — to deliver the second booster shot a month later. The roadmap sketched out by the company, which has licensed the vaccine for China, Hong Kong and Macau,
NO ‘YESPER’: Mark Esper had clashes with the US president several times, including resisting to deploy active-duty troops at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests US President Donald Trump on Monday fired his defense secretary Mark Esper, in the latest sign that the transition to a new administration under US president-elect Joe Biden in January is going to be turbulent on the domestic and foreign fronts. Esper was fired by tweet, with Trump saying he was “pleased to announce that Christopher C Miller, the highly respected director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be acting secretary of defense, effective immediately. “Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service,” he wrote. Esper
‘CAREFUL’: The plan would entail paperwork and testing for travelers, who would be required to cover all medical expenses if they test positive during their stay Hong Kong and Singapore plan to start an air travel bubble that would replace quarantine with COVID-19 testing from Sunday next week, officials said in separate media briefings yesterday. There are to be several flights a week on Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific Airways from that date, rising to daily from Dec. 7. A maximum of 200 people are to be permitted on each flight. Details of the arrangement, released nearly a month after the two Asian hubs first announced that they would reopen their borders to one another, would be reviewed after one month. Singaporean Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung (王乙康)