World News Quick Take

Agencies





PHILIPINES

Typhoon death toll rises

The death toll from the deadliest typhoon to hit the country this year has climbed to 67, while many areas remained submerged in a northern region hit by the worst flooding in more than four decades, officials said yesterday. President Rodrigo Duterte flew to Tuguegarao City to assess the situation in the Cagayan Valley region, which was heavily flooded after Typhoon Vamco dumped rain over swathes of the main Luzon island, including the capital, Manila. Twenty-two fatalities were recorded in Cagayan, 17 in southern Luzon, eight in Metro Manila and 20 in two other regions, National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council spokesman Mark Timbal said. Twelve people were still missing, he said.

PAKISTAN

India ‘linked to militants’

The nation would present evidence to the UN and other international bodies that India, its neighbor and archrival, is involved with militant organizations on its soil, the foreign minister said on Saturday. Pakistani officials have long claimed that India sponsors violent groups in their country — claims India has always denied — but Saturday’s announcement at a news conference in the capital Islamabad provided a heightened level of detail and specific accusations. “We are now presenting irrefutable evidence to the world to demonstrate the Indian state’s direct sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan that has resulted in the deaths of innocent Pakistanis,” Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi told media.

INDIA

Diwali pollution increases

Hundreds of millions of people in the country’s north yesterday woke up to toxic air following Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, after many revelers defied bans on using firecrackers to celebrate. The capital, New Delhi, was blanketed with a thick haze, with the average pollution level in the capital more than nine times what is considered safe by the WHO. The raging COVID-19 epidemic, with more than 400,000 confirmed cases in the city of 20 million, has also heightened alarm over the health hazard posed by the choking smog, with doctors warning of a sharp increase in respiratory illnesses. Cities in the states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and New Delhi saw even higher levels of pollution than on the morning after Diwali last year, government data analyzed by Reuters showed.

UNITED KINGDOM

Hash potency up nearly 25%

Cannabis resin, or “hash,” has increased in strength by nearly 25 percent over the past half-century, researchers with the Addiction and Mental Health Group at the University of Bath have found. Their results, published in the journal Addiction, showed that concentrations of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — the component of cannabis responsible for giving users a high — have changed. In herbal cannabis, THC concentrations increased 14 percent between 1970 and 2017. This is mainly due to a rising market share of stronger varieties. Concentrations in hash, which is extracted from herbal cannabis, increased 24 percent between 1975 and 2017. The researchers have said that increases in cannabis strength highlight the need for harm-reduction strategies like those used for alcohol, such as standard units and consumption guidelines. “As the strength of cannabis has increased, so too has the number of people entering treatment for cannabis use problems,” lead author Tom Freeman said. “More Europeans are now entering drug treatment because of cannabis than heroin or cocaine.”