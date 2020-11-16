The head of the Peruvian Congress has called for the “immediate resignation” of Peruvian President Manuel Merino after a violent crackdown on protests against his new government left at least three dead and more than 60 injured.
Thousands have taken to the streets in days of protests against Merino following the ouster of his popular predecessor, Martin Vizcarra, who was on Monday last week impeached on corruption allegations.
“I ask Mr Merino to evaluate his immediate resignation,” Peruvian President of Congress Luis Valdez Farias said in a statement to Channel N television on Saturday night.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Lawmakers were yesterday to meet in an emergency session to discuss Merino’s resignation, a statement released on the Congress Twitter account said.
The ultimatum came after news of the death of three protesters during a massive and peaceful march in Lima, which was violently repressed by police firing shotgun pellets and tear gas.
Lima Mayor Jorge Munoz, from the same center-right Popular Action party as Merino, also demanded the resignation of the president.
Photo: AP
“I just found out about the third death” in the protests, said Archbishop of Lima Carlos Castillo, deploring the police crackdown in a statement to state television.
Police reported two deaths, while the National Human Rights Coordinator said that it was investigating whether there were four.
The Ombudsman’s Office said the first fatality, a 25-year-old man, was killed by pellet shots to the head and face.
At least 63 protesters were injured, the health ministry said.
The police tactics have been criticized by the UN and rights organizations such as Amnesty International since the protests began on Tuesday.
Seven of the 18 ministers in Merino’s cabinet announced their resignation on Saturday night after the police crackdown, local media reported.
The political crisis appeared to be heading towards the resignation of Merino, whose whereabouts were unknown early yesterday.
“I’m calling him and I can’t get through; I have no idea if he has resigned. I’m not a fortune teller,” Peruvian Prime Minister Antero Flores Araoz told RPP radio.
Merino has remained silent since the crackdown on Saturday and the call for his resignation.
Thousands took to the streets on Saturday in opposition to Merino, the former Congress speaker who assumed office on Tuesday as Peru’s third president in four years.
The mostly young protesters gathered in various cities to oppose what they call a parliamentary coup against ousted president Vizcarra.
The largest march in Lima attracted thousands of people, with police again using tear gas fired from helicopters to disperse protesters who were threatening to march towards the Congress building.
