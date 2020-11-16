President-elect Joe Biden assembling diverse cabinet

The Guardian





US president-elect Joe Biden is piecing together what he has promised to be a diverse cabinet, with Michele Flournoy reportedly top choice for US secretary of defense and Susan Rice considered a frontrunner for US secretary of state.

Flournoy was previously a senior defense adviser in former US presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama’s administrations and is considered a political moderate.

Since leaving government she has been involved in consultancy roles around military contracts.

The appointment, if confirmed by the US Senate, would end a tumultuous period under US President Donald Trump, who has had five male defense secretaries during his presidency.

The latest, Mark Esper, was unceremoniously fired on Monday last week for, among other issues, disagreeing with the president over the use of force against civilian protesters.

If she does become the US’ first female defense secretary, Flournoy would potentially be faced with the task of deploying the military to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine.

It is likely she would seek to rebuild the US’ international reputation, telling a conference in March that “it’s going to take a lot of work over a number of years to recover that trust and that standing.”

Biden, who has vowed “to be a president for all Americans,” would face a challenge getting his cabinet picks past a Republican-held US Senate if, as expected, the party retains control of the chamber following two special elections in Georgia in January next year.

If he does offer up political moderates and even Republicans for roles, he risks stirring anger among the progressive Democratic wing.

Rice, who served as US national security adviser and ambassador to the UN in the Obama administration, is seen as a safe pick for the US Department of State, although some Republicans might object to her over what they consider misleading statements over the 2012 attack on a US consulate in Libya in which four Americans were killed.

Questioned while on a bicycle ride on Saturday, Biden confirmed that he was getting closer to picking a cabinet that would face steep challenges once he enters the White House on Jan. 20.

A Biden administration would have to tame the COVID-19 pandemic while crafting a response to the economic fallout that has cost millions of jobs, likely in the face of Republican opposition in the senate.

Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who became a campaigner for Biden after he dropped his own presidential ambitions, could be in line for a job, perhaps as ambassador to the UN.

US Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, another political moderate, is favorite to be named as US secretary of the treasury, while Doug Jones, recently defeated as senator from Alabama, or Sally Yates, who was the acting attorney general under Trump before being fired, could be put forward as attorney general.