Trump supporters’ rallies turn into violent clashes

CLEAR RIFT: Charges including assault and weapons possession were filed after pro-Trump supporters and counter-demonstrators confronted each other

AP, WASHINGTON





Several thousand supporters of US President Donald Trump in Washington on Saturday protested the election results and then hailed Trump’s passing motorcade before nighttime clashes with counter-demonstrators sparked fistfights, and at least one stabbing and 20 arrests.

Several other cities also saw gatherings of Trump supporters unwilling to accept US president-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College and popular vote victory as legitimate.

Cries of “stop the steal” and “count every vote” continued in spite of a lack of evidence of voter fraud or other problems that could reverse the result.

People march in support of US President Donald Trump on Saturday. Photo: AP

After night fell, the relatively peaceful demonstrations in Washington turned from tense to violent.

Videos posted on social media showed fistfights, projectiles and clubs as Trump supporters clashed with those demanding they take their “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) hats and banners and leave.

The tensions extended to yesterday morning.

A variety of charges, including assault and weapons possession, were filed against those arrested, officials said.

Two police officers were injured and several firearms were recovered by police.

Trump himself had given an approving nod to the gathering on Saturday morning by dispatching his motorcade through streets lined with supporters before rolling on to his golf club in Virginia.

People chanted “USA, USA” and “four more years,” and many carried US flags and signs to show their displeasure with the vote tally and insistence that, as Trump has baselessly asserted, fraud was the reason.

“I just want to keep up his spirits and let him know we support him,” said one loyalist, Anthony Whittaker of Winchester, Virginia.

He was outside the US Supreme Court, where a few thousand assembled after a march along Pennsylvania Avenue from Freedom Plaza, near the White House.

A broad coalition of top government and industry officials has declared that the Nov. 3 voting and the following count unfolded smoothly with no more than the usual minor hiccups.

“The most secure in American history,” they said, repudiating Trump’s efforts to undermine the integrity of the contest.

In Delray Beach, Florida, several hundred people marched, some carrying signs reading “Count every vote” and “We cannot live under a Marxist government.”

In Lansing, Michigan, protesters gathered at the Capitol to hear speakers cast doubt on results that showed Biden winning the state by more than 140,000 votes.

Phoenix police estimated 1,500 people gathered outside the Arizona Capitol to protest Biden’s narrow victory in the state. Protesters in Salem, Oregon, gathered at the Capitol.

Among the speakers in Washington was a Georgia Republican newly elected to the US House of Representatives.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has expressed racist views and support for QAnon conspiracy theories, urged people to march peacefully toward the Supreme Court.

The marchers included members of the Proud Boys, a neo-fascist group known for street brawling with ideological opponents at political rallies.

Multiple confrontations appeared later in the day as small groups of Trump supporters attempted to enter the area around Black Lives Matter Plaza, about a block from the White House, where several hundred anti-Trump demonstrators had gathered.