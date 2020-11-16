Thai demonstrators scale monument to democracy at rally

’MOB FEST’: Protesters used ladders to climb the monument’s turret, as musicians played drums and others sang ‘Do You Hear the People Sing?’

AFP, BANGKOK





Thai pro-democracy protesters on Saturday night scaled a Bangkok monument to unfurl a giant banner scribbled with anti-government slogans, and a hip-hop group took aim at the monarchy with their new song.

The kingdom has for months experienced massive student-led demonstrations demanding a new constitution, changes to how the royal family operates and for Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha — who rose to power in a 2014 coup — to resign.

Several thousand people turned out for a carnival-themed rally dubbed “Mob Fest” at the Democracy Monument, a major intersection in Bangkok.

A protester shows a three-finger salute in front of the Democracy Monument in Bangkok on Saturday night after demonstrators wrapped it with a banner during a rally calling for the ouster of Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government and reforms to the monarchy. Photo: Reuters

In the afternoon, high school students and other demonstrators wrote in marker pens and spray-painted messages on giant white sheets.

“You have been stealing my bright future,” one message said. “Democracy will win.”

Bangkok graphic designer Pearl, 25, watched as a group of protesters used ladders to climb the 3m central turret of the Democracy Monument, as musicians played a drum beat.

“This is a symbolic act of free speech,” she said.

Protesters sang a Thai version of Les Miserables’ Do You Hear the People Sing? and the crowd raised their hands in three-finger salutes — a pop culture reference to the Hunger Games movies.

Earlier they turned their backs and did the same gesture as the royal motorcade drove past.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida were en route to open a new train line elsewhere in the city — with thousands of royalist supporters wearing yellow turning out to show support.

Thai hip-hop sensation Rap Against Dictatorship debuted their latest song Reform in front a live audience at the Saturday night’s protest.

The group released the music video clip on Friday, which has already garnered 1.4 million views on YouTube and was shot at previous rallies.

The counter-culture icons have long irked Thai authorities and two band members, Dechathorn Bamrungmuang “HockHacker” and Thanayut Na Ayutthaya “Eleven Finger,” were arrested and charged with sedition in August, but later released on bail.

“You feast on our taxes so we ceased to be mute. No we ain’t gonna grovel, here’s our three finger salute,” the band raps in their new song.

Dechathorn said that the song was inspired by the government’s lack of response to the protest movement and failure to act on its demands.

“Yes, I am afraid of being arrested again — that’s why the words of the song have come from the protest mob,” he said.

“We are raising questions rather than just cursing the government in this song,” Nutthapong “Liberate P” Srimuong said, adding he hopes it brings the reform agenda to a broader audience.

Thailand’s National Office of Buddhism last week issued an order barring monks and novices from attending mass protests, but that did not stop two monks from taking to the stage.

“The leaders of Buddhism have warned if we participate they will take our titles and chase us out of the religion. They should do that to the Lord Buddha too,” one monk told the crowd. “I’m right to use my orange robes as a shield for the people.”

Earlier angry high school students calling themselves the Bad Student movement rallied outside the Thai Ministry of Education before marching to join the main rally.

They want Thai Minister of Education Nataphol Teepsuwan to resign and staged a fake funeral for him.

“He has failed to reform the education system so he is dead to us,” Anna, 15, said as she put flowers into a wooden coffin, next to a picture of the minister.

Thai authorities deployed 8,000 police to patrol Saturday’s protest.