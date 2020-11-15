HONDURAS
Region braces for storm
Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua on Friday announced evacuations as a second major hurricane in days closed in on Central America with the region still reeling from deadly Hurricane Eta last week. Eta killed more than 200 people across Central America, with heavy rain bursting river banks and triggering landslides as far north as Chiapas, Mexico. The US National Hurricane Center in Miami forecasts Tropical Storm Iota to become a Category 2 or 3 hurricane as it moves into the same shell-shocked countries, hitting Nicaragua and Honduras by late today or early tomorrow.
IRAN
Officials deny ‘Times’ report
Authorities yesterday said that a New York Times report that al-Qaeda’s second-in-command had been secretly killed in Tehran was based on “made-up information” and denied the presence of any of the group’s members. Iran’s foes, the US and Israel, “try to shift the responsibility for the criminal acts of [al-Qaeda] and other terrorist groups in the region and link Iran to such groups with lies and by leaking made up information to the media,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement. The New York Times on Friday reported that Abdullah Ahmad Abdullah, indicted in the US for the 1998 bombings of its embassies in Tanzania and Kenya, was shot and killed in Tehran by two Israeli operatives on a motorcycle at Washington’s behest.
CANADA
Police investigate hoax
A report of a possible hostage situation at the Montreal offices of French video game company Ubisoft that brought out a massive police response on Friday was being investigated as a hoax, local media said. Canadian broadcasters TVA and Radio-Canada cited unnamed police sources saying what had originally been reported as a hostage situation ultimately turned out to be a prank call from someone inside the building who had demanded a ransom. Police did not immediately confirm the reports, saying only in that the operation linked to the hostage-taking call was over. About 100 staff were evacuated.
MEXICO
Gang members arrested
Authorities in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas, on Friday said that they have arrested two drug gang members in connection with the Oct. 29 murder of a local television anchor. Chihuahua Governor Javier Corral said that the killing was not related to Arturo Alba Medina’s work as a journalist, adding that the suspects were members of the Artistas Asesinos drug gang and have been linked to other murders. He said that they apparently killed Medina because they mistook him for a rival.
UNITED KINGDOM
Seven jailed for terrorism
Seven men on Friday were jailed for a string of 50 terror offenses linked to dissident republican paramilitary activity in Northern Ireland, police said. The men, aged from 36 to 76, admitted “a litany of terrorist offences” at a hearing earlier this year, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said. It followed a 2014 bugging operation by the domestic intelligence agency MI5 and regional law enforcement. The offences included “membership of a proscribed organization, preparation of terrorist acts, conspiracy to possess explosives and firearms, collecting information and providing terrorist training,” the PSNI said.
INDIA
Diwali lights break record
The northern city of Ayodhya for a second consecutive year kept its Guinness World Record by lighting 606,569 oil lamps and keeping them burning for at least 45 minutes as part of the celebration of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. Thousands of volunteers on Friday lit the lamps, called diyas, along the Saryu River’s banks, through lanes and at houses as dusk fell in Ayodhya, where Hindus believe that a god, Ram, was born and where he returned after 14 years in exile. The city lit 409,000 oil lamps last year. Uttar Pradesh state government spokesman Shishir Kumar said that the lamps were a stunning spectacle for thousands of visitors who thronged the river banks while ignoring COVID-19 social distancing norms. Representatives from Guinness World Records handed over a certificate to state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after monitoring the ceremony, Kumar said.
PAKISTAN
Earthquake hits Balochistan
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake yesterday hit the southwestern city of Quetta and surrounding districts, but no damage was immediately reported, the Pakistani National Seismic Monitoring Center said. The earthquake was centered 38km northeast of the city at a depth of 10km. It was also felt in Pishin, Harnai and other areas of Balochistan Province, but mostly in Quetta, where people came out onto the streets in fear. Pakistan’s disaster management authority said that it was looking to see if the earthquake caused any damage in the affected districts. Quetta was devastated by a massive earthquake in 1935.
CHINA
Minister might visit Japan
Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) might visit Japan later this month to meet his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi for talks on cooperation over the COVID-19 crisis and the situation in the East China Sea, Japan’s Mainichi Shimbun said yesterday. Wang might also make a courtesy visit to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the report said, citing several Japanese government sources. The visit will likely be after a conference of the APEC leaders on Friday next week and the G20 summit on Saturday and Sunday next week, the nwespaper said. The visit follows a telephone call between Suga and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in September where the leaders agreed to have more high-level contacts to promote regional and international stability. A planned visit by Xi to Japan earlier this year was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. There is a small possibility that Wang and Suga discuss rescheduling Xi’s visit, the report said.
AUSTRALIA
Morrison cancels PNG visit
Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday canceled a trip to Papua New Guinea (PNG), as political turmoil in the Pacific nation throws the ruling government’s leadership into doubt. Morrison was due to meet with his counterpart on Wednesday next week, but agreed to delay the trip after a request from PNG Prime Minister James Marape, a spokesman for Morrison said. The decision came after several PNG ministers, including the deputy prime minister, on Friday defected to the opposition and voted to suspend parliament. Morrison had intended to visit the nation on his way back from a visit to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga next week. Since May last year, Marape has governed through a fractious coalition. Legislation blocks any challenge to his government for his first 18 months in office, but that period expires at the end of this month.
It was billed as a major press event at Philadelphia’s Four Seasons, but a briefing by US President Donald Trump’s lawyers was mercilessly mocked when it emerged the venue was not the plush hotel, but a suburban garden center next to a sex shop. The confusion began when Trump took to Twitter while golfing on Saturday to announce an imminent “lawyers” news conference at the Four Seasons, Philadelphia. However, he clarified the matter, saying that the “big press conference” would be at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a family business between a crematorium and an adult book store on the outskirts of
When Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine rolls off production lines, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group would be waiting to distribute it through a complex and costly system of deep-freeze airport warehouses, refrigerated vehicles and inoculation points across China. After they reach vaccination centers, the shots must be thawed from minus-70°C and injected within five days, if not they go bad. Then the herculean journey from warehouse freezer to rolled-up sleeve must be undertaken all over again — to deliver the second booster shot a month later. The roadmap sketched out by the company, which has licensed the vaccine for China, Hong Kong and Macau,
OPPOSITION IN DISARRAY: With no major ‘credible alternative’ in the election, many see the vote as a referendum on Suu Kyi’s leadership, a political analyst said Voting was yesterday under way in Myanmar’s elections, with the party of Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi heavily favored to retain power it had wrestled from the powerful military five years ago. More than 90 parties are competing for seats in the lower and upper houses of Parliament, while there are also elections at the state and regional levels. With the opposition in disarray, Suu Kyi remains Myanmar’s most popular politician. However, her government has fallen short of expectations, with economic growth doing little to alleviate widespread poverty and a failure to ease tensions among the
NO ‘YESPER’: Mark Esper had clashes with the US president several times, including resisting to deploy active-duty troops at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests US President Donald Trump on Monday fired his defense secretary Mark Esper, in the latest sign that the transition to a new administration under US president-elect Joe Biden in January is going to be turbulent on the domestic and foreign fronts. Esper was fired by tweet, with Trump saying he was “pleased to announce that Christopher C Miller, the highly respected director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be acting secretary of defense, effective immediately. “Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service,” he wrote. Esper