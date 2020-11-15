World News Quick Take

HONDURAS

Region braces for storm

Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua on Friday announced evacuations as a second major hurricane in days closed in on Central America with the region still reeling from deadly Hurricane Eta last week. Eta killed more than 200 people across Central America, with heavy rain bursting river banks and triggering landslides as far north as Chiapas, Mexico. The US National Hurricane Center in Miami forecasts Tropical Storm Iota to become a Category 2 or 3 hurricane as it moves into the same shell-shocked countries, hitting Nicaragua and Honduras by late today or early tomorrow.

IRAN

Officials deny ‘Times’ report

Authorities yesterday said that a New York Times report that al-Qaeda’s second-in-command had been secretly killed in Tehran was based on “made-up information” and denied the presence of any of the group’s members. Iran’s foes, the US and Israel, “try to shift the responsibility for the criminal acts of [al-Qaeda] and other terrorist groups in the region and link Iran to such groups with lies and by leaking made up information to the media,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement. The New York Times on Friday reported that Abdullah Ahmad Abdullah, indicted in the US for the 1998 bombings of its embassies in Tanzania and Kenya, was shot and killed in Tehran by two Israeli operatives on a motorcycle at Washington’s behest.

CANADA

Police investigate hoax

A report of a possible hostage situation at the Montreal offices of French video game company Ubisoft that brought out a massive police response on Friday was being investigated as a hoax, local media said. Canadian broadcasters TVA and Radio-Canada cited unnamed police sources saying what had originally been reported as a hostage situation ultimately turned out to be a prank call from someone inside the building who had demanded a ransom. Police did not immediately confirm the reports, saying only in that the operation linked to the hostage-taking call was over. About 100 staff were evacuated.

MEXICO

Gang members arrested

Authorities in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas, on Friday said that they have arrested two drug gang members in connection with the Oct. 29 murder of a local television anchor. Chihuahua Governor Javier Corral said that the killing was not related to Arturo Alba Medina’s work as a journalist, adding that the suspects were members of the Artistas Asesinos drug gang and have been linked to other murders. He said that they apparently killed Medina because they mistook him for a rival.

UNITED KINGDOM

Seven jailed for terrorism

Seven men on Friday were jailed for a string of 50 terror offenses linked to dissident republican paramilitary activity in Northern Ireland, police said. The men, aged from 36 to 76, admitted “a litany of terrorist offences” at a hearing earlier this year, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said. It followed a 2014 bugging operation by the domestic intelligence agency MI5 and regional law enforcement. The offences included “membership of a proscribed organization, preparation of terrorist acts, conspiracy to possess explosives and firearms, collecting information and providing terrorist training,” the PSNI said.

INDIA

Diwali lights break record

The northern city of Ayodhya for a second consecutive year kept its Guinness World Record by lighting 606,569 oil lamps and keeping them burning for at least 45 minutes as part of the celebration of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. Thousands of volunteers on Friday lit the lamps, called diyas, along the Saryu River’s banks, through lanes and at houses as dusk fell in Ayodhya, where Hindus believe that a god, Ram, was born and where he returned after 14 years in exile. The city lit 409,000 oil lamps last year. Uttar Pradesh state government spokesman Shishir Kumar said that the lamps were a stunning spectacle for thousands of visitors who thronged the river banks while ignoring COVID-19 social distancing norms. Representatives from Guinness World Records handed over a certificate to state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after monitoring the ceremony, Kumar said.

PAKISTAN

Earthquake hits Balochistan

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake yesterday hit the southwestern city of Quetta and surrounding districts, but no damage was immediately reported, the Pakistani National Seismic Monitoring Center said. The earthquake was centered 38km northeast of the city at a depth of 10km. It was also felt in Pishin, Harnai and other areas of Balochistan Province, but mostly in Quetta, where people came out onto the streets in fear. Pakistan’s disaster management authority said that it was looking to see if the earthquake caused any damage in the affected districts. Quetta was devastated by a massive earthquake in 1935.

CHINA

Minister might visit Japan

Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) might visit Japan later this month to meet his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi for talks on cooperation over the COVID-19 crisis and the situation in the East China Sea, Japan’s Mainichi Shimbun said yesterday. Wang might also make a courtesy visit to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the report said, citing several Japanese government sources. The visit will likely be after a conference of the APEC leaders on Friday next week and the G20 summit on Saturday and Sunday next week, the nwespaper said. The visit follows a telephone call between Suga and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in September where the leaders agreed to have more high-level contacts to promote regional and international stability. A planned visit by Xi to Japan earlier this year was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. There is a small possibility that Wang and Suga discuss rescheduling Xi’s visit, the report said.

AUSTRALIA

Morrison cancels PNG visit

Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday canceled a trip to Papua New Guinea (PNG), as political turmoil in the Pacific nation throws the ruling government’s leadership into doubt. Morrison was due to meet with his counterpart on Wednesday next week, but agreed to delay the trip after a request from PNG Prime Minister James Marape, a spokesman for Morrison said. The decision came after several PNG ministers, including the deputy prime minister, on Friday defected to the opposition and voted to suspend parliament. Morrison had intended to visit the nation on his way back from a visit to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga next week. Since May last year, Marape has governed through a fractious coalition. Legislation blocks any challenge to his government for his first 18 months in office, but that period expires at the end of this month.