Ethiopia yesterday said that forces loyal to the ruling party in the northern Tigray region had fired into neighboring Amhara region, raising fears that ongoing fighting could draw in other parts of the country.
The allegation came as thousands of Ethiopians continued to cross the border into Sudan and aid workers pleaded for access to Tigray, where intense fighting has sparked fears of a devastating conflict in Africa’s second-most populous country.
“In the late hours of Nov. 13, 2020, a rocket was fired towards Bahir Dar and Gondar cities. As a result, the airport areas have sustained damages,” a government statement said.
Photo: AFP
“The TPLF [Tigray People’s Liberation Front] junta is utilizing the last of the weaponry within its arsenals,” the statement said, referring to the Tigray ruling party.
TPLF Chairman Debretsion Gebremichael yesterday said that he did not have information about the reported attacks, but said that TPLF leaders have said that “any airport used to attack Tigray will be a legitimate target.”
The airports in Bahir Dar, the regional capital, and in Gondar are used by military and civilian aircraft.
Residents also reported hearing gunfire in the cities on Friday night, although an Amhara regional government statement said that “the situation was controlled within a few minutes” and “our cities are in peace.”
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed last week launched military operations in Tigray, saying the move was provoked by TPLF attacks on federal military camps in the region — a claim the TPLF denies.
Tigray has been under a communications blackout since the operation began, making it difficult to verify claims from both camps about the situation on the ground.
Military officials have vowed to keep the conflict contained in Tigray, and Abiy has repeatedly promised a quick, decisive victory.
However, Amhara and Tigray are embroiled in long-running disputes over land along their shared border that analysts worry could draw Amhara into the conflict.
Thousands of Amhara militiamen have already headed towards Tigray to fight alongside federal forces, Amhara security said.
Bahir Dar and Gondar were calm yesterday morning, residents said.
One resident of Bahir Dar said that there were “two heavy explosions around 10:50pm.”
“After that there was gunfire for 15 minutes, and then it went quiet,” the resident said.
As of Friday evening, at least 21,000 Ethiopians had fled across the border into Sudan, according to Sudan’s refugee agency.
