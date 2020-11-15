Order bans ex-leader from leaving Peru

‘DISTURBING INFORMATION’: The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights called on authorities to guarantee the right to protest, after 14 were injured in clashes with police

AFP, LIMA





A Peruvian judge on Friday banned ousted president Martin Vizcarra from leaving the country days after his dismissal by the Peruvian Congress as the nation’s political crisis spilled over into street clashes between protesters and police.

The announcement came after thousands of people took to the streets in the capital, Lima, and cities across Peru late on Thursday to protest Vizcarra’s impeachment over corruption allegations.

At least 14 protesters were wounded in clashes with police, the National Human Rights Coordinator said.

Demonstrators at the San Martin square in Lima on Thursday confront riot police during a protest against the new government of interim Peruvian President Manuel Merino, following the impeachment and removal of former president Martin Vizcarra. Photo: AFP

Judge Maria Alvarez said that she was imposing an 18-month travel ban on Vizcarra at the request of the Peruvian Public Prosecutor’s Office, investigating allegations that the 57-year-old received more than US$600,000 in kickbacks from developers while a regional governor.

“We have said that we will stay,” Vizcarra told reporters on Friday, again rejecting the charges against him and questioning the legality of his removal.

“We have the truth and the support that backs us up,” he said.

Congress on Monday voted to impeach him, while Peruvian President of Congress Manuel Merino assumed office as the nation’s third president in four years.

Tense protests that began on Tuesday continued into Friday, when hundreds of young people marched to the residence of Peruvian Prime Minister Antero Flores-Araoz in Lima, after the 78-year-old conservative challenged them to come to his house because he did not understand their demands.

With signs reading: “Merino is not my president” and “Rats out of Congress!” they marched dozens of blocks to the house, where they were stopped by a police barricade.

In Lima late on Thursday, police used tear gas and pellets to disperse a group trying to reach the Peruvian Congress building, while protesters threw sticks and stones at the officers.

Those wounded in the clashes included two young men hit “by firearms,” said Jorge Amoros, a doctor at Almenara hospital in Lima where both are hospitalized.

An photographer for Agence France-Presse was struck by pellets in his arm and leg during a march in Plaza San Martin.

The South America office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights called on authorities to guarantee the right of Peruvians to protest, saying it had received “disturbing information” about police behavior.

The ombudsman’s office demanded security forces “immediately cease the use of tear gas and pellets against citizens who exercise their right to demonstrate.”

Vizcarra said that protests must be allowed and called on the people to express themselves peacefully.

“We also appeal to the national police to respect the demonstrators,” he said.

Some lawmakers had questioned the wisdom of removing Vizcarra in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and a crippling recession, with the financial markets nervous about whether the new government would maintain existing economic policies.

“In all the cities of Peru, people are rising up because they consider that this has been a coup,” protester Luis Bardales, 34, said in Lima.

“We do not agree with parliament. It was not necessary” to dismiss Vizcarra, said protester Irene Aguilar, marching with her daughter.