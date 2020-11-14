CHINA
Seven killed in explosion
Seven people have been killed and one injured in a factory explosion southwest of Beijing, authorities said. The expanded polyethylene plant in Hebei Province’s Wuji County went up in flames at about 6pm on Thursday. Expanded polyethylene is a type of foam used in packaging and other industrial uses. The county government said that search and rescue work has been concluded and the cause was under investigation. With the country’s heavy industrial base, factory fires and explosions occur frequently.
PAKISTAN
Civilian dies in border clash
Indian troops on Thursday fired rockets and mortar shells, killing one Pakistani civilian and wounding three others in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, the military said yesterday. In a statement, the military said it was the latest unprovoked incident of cease-fire breaches by India and said Pakistani troops responded by targeting the Indian posts. Authorities said the exchange of fire between Pakistani and Indian forces in Kashmir continued overnight. There was no immediate comment from the Indian military. The latest development comes a day after Pakistan summoned an Indian diplomat to lodge a protest over this week’s alleged Indian breach of a 2003 cease-fire agreement. Two civilians were wounded on the Pakistani side of the border in that exchange of fire.
MOROCCO
Troops to end ‘provocations’
The government yesterday announced that troops had launched an operation in no man’s land on the southern border of the Western Sahara to end “provocations” by the pro-independence Polisario Front. Rabat said its troops would “put a stop to the blockade” of trucks traveling between Moroccan-controlled areas of the disputed territory and neighboring Mauritania, and “restore free circulation of civilian and commercial traffic.” The Polisario Front on Monday said that it would regard a three-decade-old ceasefire with Morocco as over if Rabat moved troops or civilians into the buffer zone on the Mauritanian border.
PAPUA NEW GUINEA
PM faces no confidence vote
Prime Minister James Marape is staring down a leadership challenge after a revolt of coalition members shut down parliament yesterday. The country’s opposition voted to suspend parliament after a number of government members — including the deputy prime minister and several senior ministers — defected, setting the scene for a leadership challenge next month. The opposition said they had secured the numbers needed to win a vote of no confidence slated for Dec. 1.
It was billed as a major press event at Philadelphia’s Four Seasons, but a briefing by US President Donald Trump’s lawyers was mercilessly mocked when it emerged the venue was not the plush hotel, but a suburban garden center next to a sex shop. The confusion began when Trump took to Twitter while golfing on Saturday to announce an imminent “lawyers” news conference at the Four Seasons, Philadelphia. However, he clarified the matter, saying that the “big press conference” would be at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a family business between a crematorium and an adult book store on the outskirts of
OPPOSITION IN DISARRAY: With no major ‘credible alternative’ in the election, many see the vote as a referendum on Suu Kyi’s leadership, a political analyst said Voting was yesterday under way in Myanmar’s elections, with the party of Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi heavily favored to retain power it had wrestled from the powerful military five years ago. More than 90 parties are competing for seats in the lower and upper houses of Parliament, while there are also elections at the state and regional levels. With the opposition in disarray, Suu Kyi remains Myanmar’s most popular politician. However, her government has fallen short of expectations, with economic growth doing little to alleviate widespread poverty and a failure to ease tensions among the
When Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine rolls off production lines, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group would be waiting to distribute it through a complex and costly system of deep-freeze airport warehouses, refrigerated vehicles and inoculation points across China. After they reach vaccination centers, the shots must be thawed from minus-70°C and injected within five days, if not they go bad. Then the herculean journey from warehouse freezer to rolled-up sleeve must be undertaken all over again — to deliver the second booster shot a month later. The roadmap sketched out by the company, which has licensed the vaccine for China, Hong Kong and Macau,
NO ‘YESPER’: Mark Esper had clashes with the US president several times, including resisting to deploy active-duty troops at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests US President Donald Trump on Monday fired his defense secretary Mark Esper, in the latest sign that the transition to a new administration under US president-elect Joe Biden in January is going to be turbulent on the domestic and foreign fronts. Esper was fired by tweet, with Trump saying he was “pleased to announce that Christopher C Miller, the highly respected director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be acting secretary of defense, effective immediately. “Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service,” he wrote. Esper