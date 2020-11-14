World News Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Seven killed in explosion

Seven people have been killed and one injured in a factory explosion southwest of Beijing, authorities said. The expanded polyethylene plant in Hebei Province’s Wuji County went up in flames at about 6pm on Thursday. Expanded polyethylene is a type of foam used in packaging and other industrial uses. The county government said that search and rescue work has been concluded and the cause was under investigation. With the country’s heavy industrial base, factory fires and explosions occur frequently.

PAKISTAN

Civilian dies in border clash

Indian troops on Thursday fired rockets and mortar shells, killing one Pakistani civilian and wounding three others in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, the military said yesterday. In a statement, the military said it was the latest unprovoked incident of cease-fire breaches by India and said Pakistani troops responded by targeting the Indian posts. Authorities said the exchange of fire between Pakistani and Indian forces in Kashmir continued overnight. There was no immediate comment from the Indian military. The latest development comes a day after Pakistan summoned an Indian diplomat to lodge a protest over this week’s alleged Indian breach of a 2003 cease-fire agreement. Two civilians were wounded on the Pakistani side of the border in that exchange of fire.

MOROCCO

Troops to end ‘provocations’

The government yesterday announced that troops had launched an operation in no man’s land on the southern border of the Western Sahara to end “provocations” by the pro-independence Polisario Front. Rabat said its troops would “put a stop to the blockade” of trucks traveling between Moroccan-controlled areas of the disputed territory and neighboring Mauritania, and “restore free circulation of civilian and commercial traffic.” The Polisario Front on Monday said that it would regard a three-decade-old ceasefire with Morocco as over if Rabat moved troops or civilians into the buffer zone on the Mauritanian border.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

PM faces no confidence vote

Prime Minister James Marape is staring down a leadership challenge after a revolt of coalition members shut down parliament yesterday. The country’s opposition voted to suspend parliament after a number of government members — including the deputy prime minister and several senior ministers — defected, setting the scene for a leadership challenge next month. The opposition said they had secured the numbers needed to win a vote of no confidence slated for Dec. 1.