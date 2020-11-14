Sinai helicopter crash kills seven MFO members

UNDER INVESTIGATION: The crash appeared to have been caused by a mechanical failure, the MFO said, but officials would not provide details

AFP, CAIRO





A helicopter crash in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula involving a multinational observer force killed seven people on Thursday — five Americans, a French national and a Czech citizen, the force said.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss on Nov. 12, 2020, of seven of our uniformed military colleagues from three countries who died in a helicopter crash during a routine mission. This included one Czech, one French, and five US MFO [Multinational Force and Observers] members,” the peacekeeping force said late on Thursday.

Throughout the day conflicting numbers about the final death toll were given by the MFO.

US president-elect Joe Biden wrote on Twitter his “deep condolences to the loved ones of the peacekeepers, including 6 American service members, who died on Tiran Island,” referring to an earlier toll from the force.

Strategic Tiran Island, along with Sanafir, in the Red Sea was officially ceded to Saudi Arabia in 2017 as part of a maritime agreement.

Biden also wished “a speedy recovery to the surviving American.”

The sole survivor of the crash was medically evacuated, the MFO added.

“An IDF [Israel Defense Forces] helicopter carrying elite search and rescue soldiers ... evacuated an injured American MFO peacekeeper to an Israeli hospital for medical treatment,” the Israeli army said.

The MFO was set up by Israel and Egypt to supervise parts of their 1979 historic peace treaty after the UN did not approve a peacekeeping force for the Sinai region.

It has consistently had significant international backing, notably from the US.

The multinational force said in its statement that it would launch an investigation into the incident.

“A full investigation of the cause of the crash, which appears to be mechanical in nature, has been launched,” the peacekeeping force said.

Acting US Secretary of Defense Chris Miller said in a statement that he was “deeply saddened” by the loss of lives.

“Today we are tragically reminded of the last full measure our uniformed warriors may pay for their service,” he added.

Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabi Ashkenazi also sent his condolences to the victims’ families in a post on Twitter from a spokesperson, stressing that “security and stability in the region is extremely important.”

Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula is facing a hardened insurgency affiliated with the Islamic State in the north of the restive region, while the south boasts tourist resort towns by the Red Sea, near where the crash happened.

Egyptian officials from the South Sinai governor’s office would not provide further details on the exact crash site, nor would the MFO.