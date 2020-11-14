South Korea has reported its biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases in 70 days as the government began fining people who fail to wear masks in public.
The 191 cases added yesterday to the country’s caseload represented the sixth consecutive day of more than 100 and the highest daily increase since Sept. 4, when authorities reported 198 new infections.
More than 120 of the cases were from the Seoul metropolitan area, where COVID-19 has spread in a variety of places, including hospitals, nursing homes, churches, schools, restaurants and offices.
Photo: AFP
The steady spread of COVID-19 has alarmed government officials, who eased social distancing measures to the lowest level since last month to soften the pandemic’s shock on the economy.
From yesterday, officials started to impose fines of up to 100,000 won (US$90) for people who fail to properly wear masks on public transport and at a wide range of venues, including hospitals, nursing homes, pharmacies, nightclubs, karaoke bars, religious and sports facilities, and at gatherings of more than 500 people.
People are required to wear masks at restaurants and cafes when they are not eating or drinking.
INDIA
With COVID-19 beds in government-run hospitals nearly full in New Delhi, the local government decided to ask 33 of the capital’s 115 private hospitals to reserve 80 percent of intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients.
While India’s national totals have held steady recently, the virus is surging in the capital.
New Delhi recorded 104 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest since mid-June, and 7,053 new infections yesterday.
The surge in New Delhi has been attributed to people crowding shopping areas and ignoring social distancing norms during the festival season.
The key Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, is celebrated today.
JAPAN
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga raised caution over COVID-19 infections, urging officials to step up testing, tracing and cluster investigations, while reminding people to stick to wearing masks, handwashing and other basic preventive measures.
The country yesterday set a record for daily new infections, with the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare reporting 1,649 new cases, bringing the national total to 113,298.
Suga said that the current situation does not immediately require another state of emergency or scaling down of domestic tourism, but urged people to stick to known preventive measures such as to avoid joining drinking parties that increase the risk of spreading droplets.
NEW ZEALAND
The New Zealand government could soon make wearing masks mandatory on public transit in Auckland and on airplanes nationwide, as it continues to investigate a new community case of COVID-19.
New Zealand COVID Response Minister Chris Hipkins said that there are no plans to raise the nation’s alert level after genome testing linked the latest case with a military worker who caught the virus at a hotel used as a quarantine site.
Hipkins said that he would recommend a mask mandate to the Cabinet on Monday for its approval.
CHINA
The Chinese government said that it has helped more than 70,000 Chinese to return home from 92 foreign countries from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to Tuesday.
Most of the country’s cases reported in recent months have been imported, and Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Luo Zhaohui (羅照輝) said that infections detected at ports of entry had risen about 45 percent since September.
China recently suspended five inbound international flights after significant numbers of people infected with COVID-19 were reported among the passengers.
About 3,600 total imported cases have been recorded among China’s total of 86,307 cases reported since COVID-19 was first detected late last year in Wuhan.
Just eight new cases were yesterday reported by the Chinese National Health Commission, all of them imported.
