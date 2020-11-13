World Business Quick Take

Agencies





SINGAPORE

Korean sect members held

Authorities have arrested 21 people who are thought to be connected to a South Korean religious sect, the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which was widely blamed for thousands of COVID-19 infections in that country. The 12 women and nine men were arrested for “allegedly being members of an unlawful society,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said. The church had been ordered to cease operations in February last year, it said, adding that five South Korean members had been deported then. If convicted, the 21 could face up to three years in prison and a fine.

AUSTRALIA

Post accepts original names

The Australia Post has started delivering mail addressed to Aboriginal place names in response to an online campaign. The company on Wednesday said that it has updated its guidelines so that people can include traditional place names in addresses. “Acknowledging the traditional custodians of this land, their ancestors, elders and the commitment to reconciliation with indigenous Australians is very important to us,” it said on Instagram. Nearly 15,000 people signed a petition launched in August by Rachael McPhail, an Aboriginal woman who lives in Wiradjuri Country.

CHINA

Farmer arrested for praise

A prominent pig farmer who has praised the work of lawyers who help the public at a time when prominent legal figures have been imprisoned was subjected this week to “coercive measures,” the Baoding Police Department said. Hebei Dawu Agriculture Group chairman Sun Dawu (孫大午) is accused of “provoking quarrels and disrupting production,” the police said. “Coercive measures” can include detention, house arrest or release on bail with restrictions on movement.

CANADA

Trudeau firm on Meng

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said that Canada would not bow to pressure to release Huawei Technologies Co executive Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) following a fresh rebuke from Beijing. Meng was arrested on a US warrant in December 2018 during a stopover in Vancouver and has been fighting extradition. In an interview with the Financial Times, Trudeau said: “China continues to think that they can just put enough pressure on us and we will give in, where that’s exactly the opposite of our position. We don’t believe in coercive diplomacy ... if you start giving in to that kind of pressure, you’ll leave yourself worse off for the long term.”

UNITED KINGDOM

Nurse charged over deaths

Police in Chester, England, on Wednesday said that they had charged a nurse with eight counts of murder and 10 of attempted murder of babies at a local hospital. A 30-year-old named as Lucy Letby was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the crimes once prosecutors gave the go-ahead, Cheshire police said in a statement. The charges relate to “a number of baby deaths and non-fatal collapses at the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital” from June 2015 to June 2016, they said.

GERMANY

Police arrest nurse

Police on Wednesday said that they had arrested a nurse for allegedly trying to give overdoses to at least three people in his care. Police and prosecutors said that the 24-year-old suspect tried to play the savior by taking the patients to the brink of death before reviving them. The authorities received a tip-off on Sunday from a doctor at the Munich hospital where the suspect had worked since July last year and said they were now investigating all potentially suspicious cases on his watch. The nurse, who was not identified by police, was arrested on Monday on three counts of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm — allegations that he denies. One of the people affected is still in a critical, but stable condition, while the other two have recovered.

NETHERLANDS

Kabuga pleads not guilty

A UN court on Wednesday registered a plea of “not guilty” for Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga at his lawyer’s request after he remained silent during his initial appearance. Kabuga, 85, appeared frail and did not respond to questions from judges. He was arrested in France in May after decades on the run and transferred to a UN detention center in The Hague on Oct. 26. Prosecutors have charged Kabuga with five counts of genocide.

FRANCE

Sarkozy allegation withdrawn

A leading witness on Wednesday retracted allegations that former president Nicolas Sarkozy took millions in cash from then-Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi for his 2007 election campaign. French-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine had claimed that he delivered suitcases carrying a total of 5 million euros (US$5.9 million at the current exchange rate) from Tripoli to Sarkozy’s chief of staff in 2006 and 2007. Sarkozy said after the first reports from BFM TV and Paris Match that “the truth is out at last.” Takieddine, who is in Beirut on the run from French justice, released a video saying that the instructing magistrate had twisted his words. “I am saying loud and clear, the magistrate ... really wanted to turn it the way he wanted and make me say things which are totally contradictory to what I said,” the 70-year-old said.