The Dalai Lama has appealed to world leaders to take urgent action against climate change, warning of ecological destruction affecting the lives of billions of people and ruining the planet, including his birth country, Tibet.
As a call to action he has brought out a new book that says if Buddha returned to this world, “Buddha would be green.”
In an interview for the UK’s Channel 4 and the Guardian, the Buddhist spiritual leader spoke from the Indian city of Dharamsala, where he has been exiled for six decades.
Photo: Reuters
He said that “global warming may reach such a level that rivers will dry” and that “eventually Tibet will become like Afghanistan,” with terrible consequences for at least 1 billion people dependent on water from the plateau “at the roof of the world.”
The 85-year-old said that — as he announced in 2011 — he is retired from politics and his leadership of the struggles for Tibetan freedom from China, and ecology is now the thing that is “very, very important” to him.
In the week the Cop26 UN climate conference was to have been held in Glasgow, Scotland, he said that he has high expectations of world leaders and wants them to act on the Paris Agreement.
“The United Nations should take a more active role in this field,” he said.
Asked whether world leaders are failing, he said: “The big nations should pay more attention to ecology. I hope you see those big nations who spent a lot of money for weapons or war turn their resources to the preservation of the climate.”
The Dalai Lama said that if he joined a political party now, “I would like to join the Green party. Their idea is very good.”
His suggestion for how to make world leaders see sense on climate change might raise eyebrows, but seems to be the product of a lively sense of humor.
The Dalai Lama chuckled as he said that we should lock them all in a room and “pipe carbon dioxide into it until they realize what climate change really means.”
He said that “people who have a certain luxury sort of style of life in a room without proper oxygen” would realize “it is very difficult.”
The Dalai Lama said that he is in favor of large-scale tree planting to help tackle climate change.
He also said that consumption of meat worldwide should fall dramatically, but added that since his own decision to go vegetarian in 1965, health problems have led doctors to advise him to resume eating a little meat.
His greatest contribution to fighting climate change is education and promoting the concept of compassion, he said.
The Dalai Lama is most passionate when talking about his idea of “oneness” among 7 billion people.
“We see too much emphasis on my nation, my religion, their religion. That really is causing all these problems due to different religions and different nations are fighting. So now we really need oneness,” he said.
He even said that he can now live as one with China, which has “the biggest Buddhist population now.”
It was billed as a major press event at Philadelphia’s Four Seasons, but a briefing by US President Donald Trump’s lawyers was mercilessly mocked when it emerged the venue was not the plush hotel, but a suburban garden center next to a sex shop. The confusion began when Trump took to Twitter while golfing on Saturday to announce an imminent “lawyers” news conference at the Four Seasons, Philadelphia. However, he clarified the matter, saying that the “big press conference” would be at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a family business between a crematorium and an adult book store on the outskirts of
OPPOSITION IN DISARRAY: With no major ‘credible alternative’ in the election, many see the vote as a referendum on Suu Kyi’s leadership, a political analyst said Voting was yesterday under way in Myanmar’s elections, with the party of Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi heavily favored to retain power it had wrestled from the powerful military five years ago. More than 90 parties are competing for seats in the lower and upper houses of Parliament, while there are also elections at the state and regional levels. With the opposition in disarray, Suu Kyi remains Myanmar’s most popular politician. However, her government has fallen short of expectations, with economic growth doing little to alleviate widespread poverty and a failure to ease tensions among the
When Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine rolls off production lines, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group would be waiting to distribute it through a complex and costly system of deep-freeze airport warehouses, refrigerated vehicles and inoculation points across China. After they reach vaccination centers, the shots must be thawed from minus-70°C and injected within five days, if not they go bad. Then the herculean journey from warehouse freezer to rolled-up sleeve must be undertaken all over again — to deliver the second booster shot a month later. The roadmap sketched out by the company, which has licensed the vaccine for China, Hong Kong and Macau,
NO ‘YESPER’: Mark Esper had clashes with the US president several times, including resisting to deploy active-duty troops at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests US President Donald Trump on Monday fired his defense secretary Mark Esper, in the latest sign that the transition to a new administration under US president-elect Joe Biden in January is going to be turbulent on the domestic and foreign fronts. Esper was fired by tweet, with Trump saying he was “pleased to announce that Christopher C Miller, the highly respected director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be acting secretary of defense, effective immediately. “Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service,” he wrote. Esper