Virus Outbreak: Gates Foundation boosts funds for vaccine program

Reuters and AFP, LONDON and PARIS





The Gates Foundation yesterday added another US$70 million of funding to global efforts to develop and distribute vaccines and treatments against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it hoped other international donors would now also pledge more.

An extra US$50 million would go to the COVAX Advance Market Commitment led by the GAVI vaccine alliance, while US$20 million would go to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which is cofunding development of several COVID-19 vaccine candidates, the foundation said.

“We have to ensure that everyone gets equal access to tests, drugs and vaccines when they are available — no matter where you live in the world,” foundation cochair Melinda Gates said in a statement. “Our pledge today ... means we are getting closer to having the resources needed to help the world fight this virus.”

GAVI has said that the COVAX facility aims to have secured 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of next year.

Meanwhile, several countries and foundations — including the Gates Foundation’s pledge — are to donate more than US$500 million to a global pool aimed at ensuring equitable access to tests, treatments and vaccines for all nations, organizers of the Paris Peace Forum said.

The third edition of the forum, which seeks to address governance issues with concrete projects, began yesterday and concludes today in the French capital and is dedicated to finding ways to ease and get out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It comes just days after US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech reported promising results for their vaccine candidate, raising hopes globally.

During the forum, several countries are expected to announce funding for the so-called ACT-Accelerator, a mechanism led by the WHO that aims to ensure access to tests, treatments and vaccines for all.

According to a statement by organizers, France will be announcing a commitment of 100 million euros (US$117.82 million), Spain 50 million euros and the European Commission 100 million euros specifically for the vaccines part of ACT-Accelerator.

The British government is also to declare a contribution of an additional ￡1 (US$1.32) for each US$4 announced.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen were to take part in an online discussion.

In September, the UN estimated that the ACT-Accelerator had only received about US$3 billion of the US$38 billion needed to meet the goal of producing and delivering 2 billion vaccine doses, 245 million treatments and 500 million diagnostic tests over the next year.