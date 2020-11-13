The Gates Foundation yesterday added another US$70 million of funding to global efforts to develop and distribute vaccines and treatments against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it hoped other international donors would now also pledge more.
An extra US$50 million would go to the COVAX Advance Market Commitment led by the GAVI vaccine alliance, while US$20 million would go to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which is cofunding development of several COVID-19 vaccine candidates, the foundation said.
“We have to ensure that everyone gets equal access to tests, drugs and vaccines when they are available — no matter where you live in the world,” foundation cochair Melinda Gates said in a statement. “Our pledge today ... means we are getting closer to having the resources needed to help the world fight this virus.”
GAVI has said that the COVAX facility aims to have secured 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of next year.
Meanwhile, several countries and foundations — including the Gates Foundation’s pledge — are to donate more than US$500 million to a global pool aimed at ensuring equitable access to tests, treatments and vaccines for all nations, organizers of the Paris Peace Forum said.
The third edition of the forum, which seeks to address governance issues with concrete projects, began yesterday and concludes today in the French capital and is dedicated to finding ways to ease and get out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It comes just days after US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech reported promising results for their vaccine candidate, raising hopes globally.
During the forum, several countries are expected to announce funding for the so-called ACT-Accelerator, a mechanism led by the WHO that aims to ensure access to tests, treatments and vaccines for all.
According to a statement by organizers, France will be announcing a commitment of 100 million euros (US$117.82 million), Spain 50 million euros and the European Commission 100 million euros specifically for the vaccines part of ACT-Accelerator.
The British government is also to declare a contribution of an additional ￡1 (US$1.32) for each US$4 announced.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen were to take part in an online discussion.
In September, the UN estimated that the ACT-Accelerator had only received about US$3 billion of the US$38 billion needed to meet the goal of producing and delivering 2 billion vaccine doses, 245 million treatments and 500 million diagnostic tests over the next year.
It was billed as a major press event at Philadelphia’s Four Seasons, but a briefing by US President Donald Trump’s lawyers was mercilessly mocked when it emerged the venue was not the plush hotel, but a suburban garden center next to a sex shop. The confusion began when Trump took to Twitter while golfing on Saturday to announce an imminent “lawyers” news conference at the Four Seasons, Philadelphia. However, he clarified the matter, saying that the “big press conference” would be at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a family business between a crematorium and an adult book store on the outskirts of
OPPOSITION IN DISARRAY: With no major ‘credible alternative’ in the election, many see the vote as a referendum on Suu Kyi’s leadership, a political analyst said Voting was yesterday under way in Myanmar’s elections, with the party of Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi heavily favored to retain power it had wrestled from the powerful military five years ago. More than 90 parties are competing for seats in the lower and upper houses of Parliament, while there are also elections at the state and regional levels. With the opposition in disarray, Suu Kyi remains Myanmar’s most popular politician. However, her government has fallen short of expectations, with economic growth doing little to alleviate widespread poverty and a failure to ease tensions among the
When Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine rolls off production lines, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group would be waiting to distribute it through a complex and costly system of deep-freeze airport warehouses, refrigerated vehicles and inoculation points across China. After they reach vaccination centers, the shots must be thawed from minus-70°C and injected within five days, if not they go bad. Then the herculean journey from warehouse freezer to rolled-up sleeve must be undertaken all over again — to deliver the second booster shot a month later. The roadmap sketched out by the company, which has licensed the vaccine for China, Hong Kong and Macau,
NO ‘YESPER’: Mark Esper had clashes with the US president several times, including resisting to deploy active-duty troops at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests US President Donald Trump on Monday fired his defense secretary Mark Esper, in the latest sign that the transition to a new administration under US president-elect Joe Biden in January is going to be turbulent on the domestic and foreign fronts. Esper was fired by tweet, with Trump saying he was “pleased to announce that Christopher C Miller, the highly respected director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be acting secretary of defense, effective immediately. “Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service,” he wrote. Esper