Trump team hunts for fraud evidence

PRECARIOUS LINE: A law expert said that lawyers working for the US president face real-world risks, as attempts to ‘soothe the president’s ego is not a victimless crime’

AP, PHILADELPHIA





During a Pennsylvania court hearing this week on one of the many lawsuits brought by US President Donald Trump concerning the US presidential election, a judge asked a campaign lawyer whether he had found any signs of fraud from among the 592 ballots challenged.

The answer was no.

“Accusing people of fraud is a pretty big step,” said Jonathan Goldstein, a Trump lawyer working on the case.

US President Donald Trump attends a National Veterans’ Day ceremony in Arlington, Virginia, on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg

“We’re all just trying to get an election done,” Goldstein said.

Trump has not been so cautious, insisting that the election was stolen from him even when election officials nationwide from both parties say that there has been no conspiracy.

Trump on Monday took aim at Philadelphia, the Democratic stronghold that helped push US president-elect Joe Biden over the 270 US Electoral College votes needed to win the race.

Trump in a tweet accused a local Republican election official, Al Schmidt, of ignoring “a mountain of corruption & dishonesty.”

Twitter added a label saying that the election fraud claim is disputed.

Trump loyalists have filed at least 15 legal challenges in Pennsylvania alone in an effort to reclaim the state’s 20 electoral votes.

There is action, too, in Georgia — where Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has announced an audit with a hand recount of ballots before certifying the state’s results — Arizona, Nevada and Michigan.

In court, Trump’s lawyers must walk a precarious line between advocating for their client and upholding their professional oath.

Pro-democracy activists and legal ethicists and have questioned the participation of lawyers in this quest.

“This may be an attempt to appease the ego in chief, but there are real-world consequences for real people that come out of that,” said Justin Levitt, a Loyola Law School professor and former elections official for the US Department of Justice. “The attempt to soothe the president’s ego is not a victimless crime.”

Schmidt told CBS’ 60 Minutes that his office has received death threats simply for counting votes.

“From the inside looking out, it feels all very deranged,” Schmidt said in an interview that aired on Sunday. “Counting votes cast on or before election day by eligible voters is not corruption. It is not cheating. It is democracy.”

However, untold voters are accepting Trump’s claim about a rigged election and are donating to his legal fund.

A law firm involved in the election suits, Ohio-based Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, on Tuesday appeared to take down its Twitter feed after it was inundated with attacks.

A second firm, Jones Day, said that it was representing not the Trump campaign, but the Pennsylvania Republican Party, in litigation before the US Supreme Court over the three-day extension to accept mail-in ballots.

Nationally, the strategy is being run by Trump allies such as former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney; political operative David Bossie; and Jay Sekulow, a lead lawyer during the president’s impeachment trial this year.

Election law expert Rick Hasen said he would expect to see top-drawer US Supreme Court litigators involved, such as two former solicitors-general, Paul Clement or Theodore Olson, if Trump had a strong case.

“There are certain names of elite lawyers that signal to the Supreme Court that something is serious,” said Hasen, a professor at the University of California, Irvine.

Some of the suits filed on Trump’s behalf appear to be hastily thrown together, with spelling errors (“ballet” for “ballot”), procedural mistakes and little to back up their claims.

Judges have been skeptical.

The campaign has so far scored just one victory, allowing their observers to stand a little closer to election workers processing the mail-in ballots in Philadelphia.

However, the litigation keeps coming, usually centered on accusations from partisan poll watchers, who have no auditing role in the election, that something untoward might have happened.

Experts doubt that the suits can reverse the outcome in a single state, let alone the election.

Trump aides and allies have said as much, suggesting that the challenges are designed mostly to stoke his base.