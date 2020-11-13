Australia sets up war crimes prosecutor

AFP, SYDNEY





Australia yesterday moved to prosecute alleged war crimes by its special forces deployed in Afghanistan, years after harrowing reports emerged of civilians and prisoners being killed.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison — citing allegations of “serious and possibly criminal misconduct” — appointed a special investigator, a move to forestall any prosecution at the International Criminal Court.

After the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on the US, more than 26,000 Australian military personnel were sent to Afghanistan to fight alongside US and allied forces against the Taliban, al-Qaeda and other extremist groups.

Australian combat troops left the country in 2013, but since then, a series of accounts have emerged about the conduct of Australia’s elite special forces units, from reports of troops killing a six-year-old child in a house raid to a dead foe’s hand being severed and a prisoner being shot dead to save space in a helicopter.

For years, the government had tried to suppress whistle-blower reports of the alleged wrongdoing, with police even moving to investigate reporters involved in bringing those accounts to the public.

The Australian Defence Force’s Inspector-General conducted one of several closed-door probes into what it called “rumors and allegations” of “possible breaches of the Law of Armed Conflict.”

The Inspector-General identified more than 50 incidents, most relating to the unlawful killings of “persons who were noncombatants or were no longer combatants,” as well as “cruel treatment.”

Morrison said that a redacted version of the Inspector-General’s report would be released within days.

“This will be difficult and hard news for Australians,” he added.