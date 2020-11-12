US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is brushing aside results of last week’s US presidential election showing that US President Donald Trump lost his bid for a second term.
Pompeo on Tuesday told reporters with a grin that the “transition” to a second Trump term would be “smooth,” but later said that the US Department of State would be prepared no matter who is president on inauguration day.
Pompeo’s remarks implying that Trump might yet be re-elected were striking, coming at a tense moment for the nation as Trump refuses to concede.
Photo: Reuters
Pompeo, the US’ top diplomat and fourth-in-line for the presidency, spoke even as world leaders have been congratulating US president-elect Joe Biden.
Pompeo, one of Trump’s most loyal Cabinet members, also dismissed as “ridiculous” the suggestion that Trump’s evidence-free claims of fraud could hurt the US’ credibility when weighing in on foreign elections.
Pompeo’s comments about the transition came in response to a question about whether the State Department was prepared to engage with the Biden team.
“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” Pompeo said with a chuckle, before shifting to a more serious tone. “We’re ready. The world is watching what’s taking place here. We’re going to count all the votes. When the process is complete, there will be electors selected. There’s a process, the constitution lays it out pretty clearly.”
“The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State D-epartment is functional today, successful today and successful with the president who’s in office on January 20th a minute after noon will also be successful,” he said.
Later, in an interview with conservative radio host Tony Perkins, Pompeo appeared to seek to clarify his comments.
“Our adversaries should know that we’re ready, we’re continuing to work, we’ll work all the way through January. And then on January 20th, we’ll have a transition, whether it’s to a Trump administration — a second Trump administration as I spoke about today — or to an administration led by former vice president Biden,” he said.
In refusing to recognize Biden’s victory, Pompeo, a possible 2024 US presidential contender, is joining with other leading US Republicans who have rallied behind Trump’s efforts to fight the election results.
That has cast doubt on whether there will be a smooth transition leading up to Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration.
