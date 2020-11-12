UN calls for police gun use at Mexico protest to be probed

Reuters, MEXICO CITY





The UN and rights groups have urged an investigation into the use of guns by police in the Mexican city of Cancun this week to disperse a feminist protest over the death of a young woman.

Footage apparently taken by a protester of Monday night’s protest in the tourist hot spot was widely shared on social media.

The video shows a group of demonstrators trying to tear down plywood at the entrance of an office building before volleys of semi-automatic gunfire send them running for cover.

Friends and family attend a wake for Bianca “Alexis” Lorenzana, a 20-year-old victim of femicide in Cancun, Mexico, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

A journalist who was at the protest described scenes similar to those shown in the video.

Police declined to comment.

At least two reporters were injured during the protests, the Mexican National Human Rights Commission said.

It did not say whether the injuries were related to the gunshots.

The commission called for a “prompt” investigation and urged the government not to allow the use of live rounds by police at protests.

It was not clear whether the gunshots during the protest were live fire, rubber bullets or blanks.

Cancun police chief Eduardo Santamaria was sacked on Tuesday, the city’s mayor wrote on Twitter.

Alberto Capella, the chief of Quintana Roo state police, initially said his officers were not involved in what he described as a “shameful” use of force that would be investigated.

Cancun is in Quintana Roo.

Later, Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquin said that Capella had asked to resign and he had accepted.

The Mexico office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights condemned what it termed “excessive use of force” at the protests and urged an independent investigation.

The Mexican Secretariat for Home Affairs has also called for an investigation into the “repression and armed aggression.”

The protest was sparked by the death of Bianca “Alexis” Lorenzana, 20, whose body was found mutilated in Cancun over the weekend.