The UN and rights groups have urged an investigation into the use of guns by police in the Mexican city of Cancun this week to disperse a feminist protest over the death of a young woman.
Footage apparently taken by a protester of Monday night’s protest in the tourist hot spot was widely shared on social media.
The video shows a group of demonstrators trying to tear down plywood at the entrance of an office building before volleys of semi-automatic gunfire send them running for cover.
Photo: EPA-EFE
A journalist who was at the protest described scenes similar to those shown in the video.
Police declined to comment.
At least two reporters were injured during the protests, the Mexican National Human Rights Commission said.
It did not say whether the injuries were related to the gunshots.
The commission called for a “prompt” investigation and urged the government not to allow the use of live rounds by police at protests.
It was not clear whether the gunshots during the protest were live fire, rubber bullets or blanks.
Cancun police chief Eduardo Santamaria was sacked on Tuesday, the city’s mayor wrote on Twitter.
Alberto Capella, the chief of Quintana Roo state police, initially said his officers were not involved in what he described as a “shameful” use of force that would be investigated.
Cancun is in Quintana Roo.
Later, Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquin said that Capella had asked to resign and he had accepted.
The Mexico office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights condemned what it termed “excessive use of force” at the protests and urged an independent investigation.
The Mexican Secretariat for Home Affairs has also called for an investigation into the “repression and armed aggression.”
The protest was sparked by the death of Bianca “Alexis” Lorenzana, 20, whose body was found mutilated in Cancun over the weekend.
It was billed as a major press event at Philadelphia’s Four Seasons, but a briefing by US President Donald Trump’s lawyers was mercilessly mocked when it emerged the venue was not the plush hotel, but a suburban garden center next to a sex shop. The confusion began when Trump took to Twitter while golfing on Saturday to announce an imminent “lawyers” news conference at the Four Seasons, Philadelphia. However, he clarified the matter, saying that the “big press conference” would be at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a family business between a crematorium and an adult book store on the outskirts of
OPPOSITION IN DISARRAY: With no major ‘credible alternative’ in the election, many see the vote as a referendum on Suu Kyi’s leadership, a political analyst said Voting was yesterday under way in Myanmar’s elections, with the party of Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi heavily favored to retain power it had wrestled from the powerful military five years ago. More than 90 parties are competing for seats in the lower and upper houses of Parliament, while there are also elections at the state and regional levels. With the opposition in disarray, Suu Kyi remains Myanmar’s most popular politician. However, her government has fallen short of expectations, with economic growth doing little to alleviate widespread poverty and a failure to ease tensions among the
In March, daily images of empty supermarket shelves conjured dread as toilet paper and pantry supplies were stockpiled across the world. On Monday last week, one photograph of an empty Woolworths shelf in Melbourne, cleared of that day’s doughnuts, sparked hope. “Everyone in Melbourne’s had the same idea! Sold out donuts!” Sally Rugg, author and executive director of change.org, wrote on Twitter to her 46,000 followers. Just hours after Victoria Department of Health and Human Services announced the state’s first day of zero new cases and zero deaths since early June, locked-down residents started celebrating the end of the second wave of
Thai Airways has launched a special flight that would cruise over 99 holy sites, allowing passengers to chant Buddhist mantras from the sky, in its latest attempt to boost its revenue. The airline was struggling even before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the closure of Thailand’s borders has been a devastating blow. The company has launched a number of novel initiatives to raise cash in the past few months. It has put bags made from life vests and slide rafts on sale, and opened an airline-themed cafe selling in-flight meals in Bangkok and a food stall selling dough fritters. It has also opened its Airbus