New primate in Myanmar ‘already facing extinction’

AFP, PARIS





In a rare find, scientists have identified a new species of primate, a lithe tree-dweller living in the forests of central Myanmar with a mask-like face framed by a shock of unruly gray hair.

The Popa langur — named after an extinct volcano that is home to its largest population, about 100 individuals — has been around for at least 1 million years, said the study detailing the find, published yesterday in Zoological Research.

With only 200 to 250 left in the wild, experts are to recommend that the leaf-eating species be classified as “critically endangered.”

“Just described, the Popa langur is already facing extinction,” said senior author Frank Momberg, Asia director at Flora & Fauna International (FFI), in Yangon.

Throughout its range, the lithe monkey with chalk-white rings around its eyes is threatened by hunting and habitat loss, Momberg said in a statement.

The first evidence of the new species was found not in the wild, but the backrooms of the Natural History Museum in London, where genetic analysis revealed that specimens gathered more than a century ago when Burma was a British colony were something new.

Samples of Popa poop collected by Momberg and his colleagues in the forest matched those from the museum, and showed that the langur was still roaming the wild.

The reclusive monkeys were finally captured on film in 2018, revealing their distinctive fur coloration and markings.

Trachypithecus popa has a gray-brownish and white belly, with black hands and wrists that look a bit like gloves.

“Additional field surveys and protection measures are urgently required and will be conducted by FFI and others to save the langurs from extinction,” said Ngwe Lwin, a primatologist with FFI’s Myanmar program.