Up to 200,000 refugees could pour into Sudan while fleeing the deadly conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, officials said, while the first details are emerging of largely cutoff civilians under growing strain.
At least 6,000 people have already crossed the border.
Long lines have appeared outside bread shops in the Tigray region, and supply-laden trucks are stranded at its borders, Sajjad Mohammad Sajid, head of office for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Ethiopia, said in an interview.
Photo: AFP
“We want to have humanitarian access as soon as possible,” Sajid said. “Fuel and food are needed urgently.”
Up to 2 million people in Tigray have a “very, very difficult time,” including hundreds of thousands of displaced people, he said late on Tuesday.
Communications remain almost completely severed with the Tigray region a week after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, announced a military offensive in response to an alleged attack by regional forces.
He has said that there would be no negotiations with a regional government he considers illegal until its ruling “clique” is arrested and its well-stocked arsenal is destroyed.
The UK and the African Union have urged Abiy to immediately de-escalate the situation, as the conflict threatens to destabilize the strategic but vulnerable Horn of Africa region.
The US did not immediately give details on any outreach.
The standoff leaves nearly 900 aid workers in the Tigray region from the UN and other groups struggling to contact the outside world with pleas for help.
“Nine UN agencies, almost 20 NGOs, all depending on two offices” with the means to communicate, Sajid said.
In addition, more than 1,000 people of different nationalities are stuck in the region, he said.
That includes tourists, who urgently need evacuation.
With airports in Tigray closed, roads blocked, Internet service cut off and banks no longer operating, it “makes our life very difficult in terms of ensuring almost 2 million people receive humanitarian assistance,” Sajid said.
There is no sign of a lull in the fighting that has included multiple airstrikes by federal forces and hundreds reported dead on each side.
“It looks like, unfortunately, this may not be something which can be resolved by any party in a week or two ... which is a huge concern from the point of view of protection of civilians,” Sajid said.
