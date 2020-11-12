Global child abuse ring centered in Australia cracked

AP, CANBERRA





A tip from US authorities has exposed a major child abuse ring in Australia with links to the US, Canada, Asia, Europe and New Zealand, police said yesterday.

A childcare worker and a children’s soccer coach were among 16 men arrested in the Australian states of New South Wates, Queensland and Western Australia in the past few months on 828 charges of sexually abusing children, producing and distributing child abuse material and bestiality, Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Justine Gough said.

Investigators identified 46 victims in Australia aged 16 months to 15 years.

“No child should be subjected to abuse and violence from the people they trust, whether that is a family member, a childcare worker or a soccer coach,” Gough said.

Police referred 18 “matters” to the US, where three men have been detained in connection to the child abuse ring, Gough said.

Another 128 were referred to authorities in Canada, Asia, Europe and New Zealand for investigation.

The US National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a government-funded non-profit organization, in February provided Australian police with their initial tip that a man in New South Wales was uploading child abuse material, Gough said.

Police arrested a 30-year-old man in Wyong, a town north of Sydney, and a search of his computer revealed social media forums he was part of.

The ring used “the regular internet” as well as the dark Web to share material, Gough said.

US Homeland Security Investigations Attache to Australia Adam Parks declined to comment on the three arrests in the US because prosecutions were underway.

There were several ongoing investigations, he said.

Parks did not say where the initial tip to the US came from, but he said such tips typically come from social media companies.

Parks described the pedophile ring as a global network “rooted in Australia.”