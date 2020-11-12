A tip from US authorities has exposed a major child abuse ring in Australia with links to the US, Canada, Asia, Europe and New Zealand, police said yesterday.
A childcare worker and a children’s soccer coach were among 16 men arrested in the Australian states of New South Wates, Queensland and Western Australia in the past few months on 828 charges of sexually abusing children, producing and distributing child abuse material and bestiality, Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Justine Gough said.
Investigators identified 46 victims in Australia aged 16 months to 15 years.
“No child should be subjected to abuse and violence from the people they trust, whether that is a family member, a childcare worker or a soccer coach,” Gough said.
Police referred 18 “matters” to the US, where three men have been detained in connection to the child abuse ring, Gough said.
Another 128 were referred to authorities in Canada, Asia, Europe and New Zealand for investigation.
The US National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a government-funded non-profit organization, in February provided Australian police with their initial tip that a man in New South Wales was uploading child abuse material, Gough said.
Police arrested a 30-year-old man in Wyong, a town north of Sydney, and a search of his computer revealed social media forums he was part of.
The ring used “the regular internet” as well as the dark Web to share material, Gough said.
US Homeland Security Investigations Attache to Australia Adam Parks declined to comment on the three arrests in the US because prosecutions were underway.
There were several ongoing investigations, he said.
Parks did not say where the initial tip to the US came from, but he said such tips typically come from social media companies.
Parks described the pedophile ring as a global network “rooted in Australia.”
It was billed as a major press event at Philadelphia’s Four Seasons, but a briefing by US President Donald Trump’s lawyers was mercilessly mocked when it emerged the venue was not the plush hotel, but a suburban garden center next to a sex shop. The confusion began when Trump took to Twitter while golfing on Saturday to announce an imminent “lawyers” news conference at the Four Seasons, Philadelphia. However, he clarified the matter, saying that the “big press conference” would be at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a family business between a crematorium and an adult book store on the outskirts of
OPPOSITION IN DISARRAY: With no major ‘credible alternative’ in the election, many see the vote as a referendum on Suu Kyi’s leadership, a political analyst said Voting was yesterday under way in Myanmar’s elections, with the party of Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi heavily favored to retain power it had wrestled from the powerful military five years ago. More than 90 parties are competing for seats in the lower and upper houses of Parliament, while there are also elections at the state and regional levels. With the opposition in disarray, Suu Kyi remains Myanmar’s most popular politician. However, her government has fallen short of expectations, with economic growth doing little to alleviate widespread poverty and a failure to ease tensions among the
In March, daily images of empty supermarket shelves conjured dread as toilet paper and pantry supplies were stockpiled across the world. On Monday last week, one photograph of an empty Woolworths shelf in Melbourne, cleared of that day’s doughnuts, sparked hope. “Everyone in Melbourne’s had the same idea! Sold out donuts!” Sally Rugg, author and executive director of change.org, wrote on Twitter to her 46,000 followers. Just hours after Victoria Department of Health and Human Services announced the state’s first day of zero new cases and zero deaths since early June, locked-down residents started celebrating the end of the second wave of
Thai Airways has launched a special flight that would cruise over 99 holy sites, allowing passengers to chant Buddhist mantras from the sky, in its latest attempt to boost its revenue. The airline was struggling even before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the closure of Thailand’s borders has been a devastating blow. The company has launched a number of novel initiatives to raise cash in the past few months. It has put bags made from life vests and slide rafts on sale, and opened an airline-themed cafe selling in-flight meals in Bangkok and a food stall selling dough fritters. It has also opened its Airbus