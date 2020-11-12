Virus Outbreak: Students in England face mass testing before going home

Bloomberg





University students are to be allowed to return home for Christmas with their families during a “travel window” early next month after the COVID-19 lockdown has ended, the British government announced.

Ministers are working with universities to set up mass testing on campus so as many students as possible can be tested for COVID-19 before they head home.

If a student tests positive, they would need to stay and self-isolate for 10 days.

Under new government guidance published yesterday, students will be able to travel home on staggered departure dates set by universities between Dec. 3 and 9.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has long pledged that students can be with their families at Christmas, but had come under increasing pressure to set out how this would be done.

There are fears that more than 1 million students could spread the novel coronavirus as they move back home where infection levels might be different to their university area.

British Minister of State for Universities Michelle Donelan said: “We have worked really hard to find a way to do this for students while limiting the risk of transmission. Now it is vital they follow these measures to protect their families and communities.”

The issue has been further complicated by devolution, as Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have different COVID-19 restrictions. English students in these areas should follow local guidance before returning home, the British government said.

England’s deputy chief medical officer Jenny Harries said the “mass movement” of students across the country at the end of term presented a “really significant challenge” in the fight against COVID-19.

“The measures announced today will help minimize that risk,” she added.