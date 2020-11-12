University students are to be allowed to return home for Christmas with their families during a “travel window” early next month after the COVID-19 lockdown has ended, the British government announced.
Ministers are working with universities to set up mass testing on campus so as many students as possible can be tested for COVID-19 before they head home.
If a student tests positive, they would need to stay and self-isolate for 10 days.
Under new government guidance published yesterday, students will be able to travel home on staggered departure dates set by universities between Dec. 3 and 9.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has long pledged that students can be with their families at Christmas, but had come under increasing pressure to set out how this would be done.
There are fears that more than 1 million students could spread the novel coronavirus as they move back home where infection levels might be different to their university area.
British Minister of State for Universities Michelle Donelan said: “We have worked really hard to find a way to do this for students while limiting the risk of transmission. Now it is vital they follow these measures to protect their families and communities.”
The issue has been further complicated by devolution, as Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have different COVID-19 restrictions. English students in these areas should follow local guidance before returning home, the British government said.
England’s deputy chief medical officer Jenny Harries said the “mass movement” of students across the country at the end of term presented a “really significant challenge” in the fight against COVID-19.
“The measures announced today will help minimize that risk,” she added.
It was billed as a major press event at Philadelphia’s Four Seasons, but a briefing by US President Donald Trump’s lawyers was mercilessly mocked when it emerged the venue was not the plush hotel, but a suburban garden center next to a sex shop. The confusion began when Trump took to Twitter while golfing on Saturday to announce an imminent “lawyers” news conference at the Four Seasons, Philadelphia. However, he clarified the matter, saying that the “big press conference” would be at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a family business between a crematorium and an adult book store on the outskirts of
OPPOSITION IN DISARRAY: With no major ‘credible alternative’ in the election, many see the vote as a referendum on Suu Kyi’s leadership, a political analyst said Voting was yesterday under way in Myanmar’s elections, with the party of Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi heavily favored to retain power it had wrestled from the powerful military five years ago. More than 90 parties are competing for seats in the lower and upper houses of Parliament, while there are also elections at the state and regional levels. With the opposition in disarray, Suu Kyi remains Myanmar’s most popular politician. However, her government has fallen short of expectations, with economic growth doing little to alleviate widespread poverty and a failure to ease tensions among the
In March, daily images of empty supermarket shelves conjured dread as toilet paper and pantry supplies were stockpiled across the world. On Monday last week, one photograph of an empty Woolworths shelf in Melbourne, cleared of that day’s doughnuts, sparked hope. “Everyone in Melbourne’s had the same idea! Sold out donuts!” Sally Rugg, author and executive director of change.org, wrote on Twitter to her 46,000 followers. Just hours after Victoria Department of Health and Human Services announced the state’s first day of zero new cases and zero deaths since early June, locked-down residents started celebrating the end of the second wave of
Thai Airways has launched a special flight that would cruise over 99 holy sites, allowing passengers to chant Buddhist mantras from the sky, in its latest attempt to boost its revenue. The airline was struggling even before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the closure of Thailand’s borders has been a devastating blow. The company has launched a number of novel initiatives to raise cash in the past few months. It has put bags made from life vests and slide rafts on sale, and opened an airline-themed cafe selling in-flight meals in Bangkok and a food stall selling dough fritters. It has also opened its Airbus