When Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine rolls off production lines, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group would be waiting to distribute it through a complex and costly system of deep-freeze airport warehouses, refrigerated vehicles and inoculation points across China.
After they reach vaccination centers, the shots must be thawed from minus-70°C and injected within five days, if not they go bad.
Then the herculean journey from warehouse freezer to rolled-up sleeve must be undertaken all over again — to deliver the second booster shot a month later.
Photo: AFP
The roadmap sketched out by the company, which has licensed the vaccine for China, Hong Kong and Macau, offers a glimpse into the enormous and daunting logistical challenges faced by those looking to deliver Pfizer’s experimental vaccine after it showed “extraordinary” early results from final-stage trials, raising hopes of a potential end to the nearly year-long COVID-19 pandemic.
That euphoria is now being diluted by the realization that no currently used vaccine has ever been made from the messenger RNA technology deployed in Pfizer’s shot, which instructs the human body to produce proteins that then develop protective antibodies.
That means that countries will need to build from scratch the deep-freeze production, storage and transportation networks needed for the vaccine to survive.
The massive investment and coordination required all but ensures that only rich nations are guaranteed access — and even then perhaps only their urban populations.
“Its production is costly, its component is unstable, it also requires cold-chain transportation and has a short shelf life,” said Ding Sheng (丁勝), director of the Beijing-based Global Health Drug Discovery Institute, which has received funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
The expense of deploying the Pfizer shot will likely heighten existing fears that wealthier nations will get the best vaccines first, despite a WHO-backed effort called COVAX that aims to raise US$18 billion to purchase vaccines for poorer countries.
It also presents a choice faced across the developing world: to pay for the expensive construction of sub-zero cold-chain infrastructure for what seems like a sure bet, or wait for a slower, more conventional vaccine that brews batches of protein or inactivated viral particles in living cells, and can be delivered through existing healthcare networks.
“If there is a protein-based vaccine that could achieve the same effect as an mRNA vaccine does and there’s the need to vaccinate billions of people every year, I’d go for the protein-based shots in the long run,” Ding said.
Even for rich countries that have pre-ordered doses, including Japan, the US and the UK, delivering Pfizer’s vaccine would involve considerable hurdles as long as trucks break down, electricity cuts out, essential workers get sick and ice melts.
To safely deliver shots in mainland China and Hong Kong, Fosun is to partner with the state-owned Sinopharm Group, a pharmaceutical distributor with well-established networks across the country.
Packed into cold storage trucks, the vials would arrive at inoculation sites where they can thaw and be stacked in fridges at 2°C to 8°C for a maximum five days before going bad.
“The requirement for extremely cold temperatures is likely to cause spoilage of a lot of vaccine,” said Michael Kinch, a vaccine specialist at Washington University in St Louis, Missouri.
It is also likely to cost Fosun tens of millions yuan. Fosun is considering importing the vaccine in bulk and filling them into vials at a local plant. That would also require further investment in production and storage.
The resulting price tag might be too hefty for many developing nations, including India, which has struggled to contain the world’s second-largest COVID-19 outbreak and has no agreement to purchase the Pfizer vaccine.
Many working in the country’s public health and the pharmaceutical industry have voiced concern that India lacks the necessary capacity and capability to deliver a vaccine across its vast rural hinterland and population of more than 1.3 billion people at the breakneck speed expected.
“Most of these vaccines need minus 70 degrees, which we just can’t do in India, just forget it,” said T. Sundararaman, a New Delhi-based global coordinator of the People’s Health Movement, an organization that brings together local advocates, academics and civil society groups working on public health.
