World News Quick Take

BOLIVIA

Evo Morales returns

Former president Evo Morales on Monday returned to the country after an election that returned his socialist party to power a year after he fled the nation amid a wave of protests. Hundreds of supporters accompanied the nation’s first indigenous president as he crossed the border from Argentina, with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez telling him: “I am going to miss you.” Morales still faces charges of treason lodged by prosecutors under the interim government that accused him of stirring violent protests and spent much of the past 12 months attempting to reverse his policies, but there is no active arrest warrant. President Luis Arce, who was sworn in on Sunday after winning election with 55 percent of the national vote, has downplayed suggestions that Morales would play a major role in his administration.

UNITED KINGDOM

Renewable energy surges

Record levels of new renewable energy capacity are set to come on stream this year and next, while fossil fuel capacity would fall due to an economic slump and the COVID-19 crisis, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report. In its annual renewables outlook, the IEA said new additions of renewables capacity worldwide would increase by 4 percent from last year to a record 198 gigawatts (GW) this year. This means renewables would account for almost 90 percent of the increase in total power capacity worldwide this year. Next year, renewable capacity additions are on track for a rise of almost 10 percent, which would be the fastest growth since 2015, the IEA said.

UNITED STATES

White House virus cases up

Two more people close to President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19, media reports said on Monday. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, 69, has contracted the virus, his deputy chief of staff Coalter Baker said. “He is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery,” Baker said in a statement. Carson was briefly treated at Walter Reid military hospital outside Washington, where Trump was also treated for the virus. Another top aide to the president, David Bossie, was also at the White House event and tested positive on Sunday and has been self-isolating at home, NBC news said. Bossie, 55, was tapped a few days ago to lead the president’s legal challenges to the election results.

UNITED STATES

Donated heart survives

Talk about a brave heart — a donated heart was alive and pumping on Monday after surviving the crash of the helicopter transporting the organ to a California hospital and then falling out of the hands of a medical worker who retrieved it. Footage of the incident on Friday showed the aircraft lying on its side on the roof of the University of Southern California’s (USC) Keck Hospital in Los Angeles. The aircraft had flown from a hospital in southern California with the donor heart for a transplant and crashed for unknown reasons on the USC hospital helipad. Video footage showed fire crews retrieving the organ and handing it over to a medical worker in hospital scrubs. The worker then trips on a metal plate and falls over as another hospital employee rushes to pick up the precious package. A hospital spokesperson said the organ was successfully transplanted on Friday, and the patient was doing well. Officials said all three people on board the aircraft were doing well.