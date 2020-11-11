Trump fires secretary of defense by tweet

NO ‘YESPER’: Mark Esper had clashes with the US president several times, including resisting to deploy active-duty troops at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests

The Guardian, WASHINGTON





US President Donald Trump on Monday fired his defense secretary Mark Esper, in the latest sign that the transition to a new administration under US president-elect Joe Biden in January is going to be turbulent on the domestic and foreign fronts.

Esper was fired by tweet, with Trump saying he was “pleased to announce that Christopher C Miller, the highly respected director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be acting secretary of defense, effective immediately.

“Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service,” he wrote.

A combination of file pictures created on Monday shows National Counterterrorism Center Director Christopher Miller, left, during the US Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Sept. 24 in Washington and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper during a daily briefing on COVID-19 in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington on April 1. Photo: AFP

Esper had been at odds with Trump on a number of issues, most importantly his insistence at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests in the summer that there were no legal grounds to deploy active-service troops on the streets of US cities.

He was also working with congress on legislation to rename US army bases named after Confederate generals.

In a coolly worded final letter to the president, Esper wrote: “I serve the country in deference to the Constitution, so I accept your decision to replace me.”

He left the Pentagon quietly on Monday without the “clap-out” from staff traditionally accorded to a departing secretary.

Miller arrived at the Pentagon on Monday amid questions about the legality of his appointment.

By law, the deputy secretary of defense, currently David Norquist, would become acting secretary in the event of a sudden departure at the top.

Furthermore, the law requires that a secretary of defense to have been out of active duty military service for seven years. Miller, a former Green Beret, left the military in 2014.

The law can be sidestepped by a vote in congress, as was done for Esper’s predecessor, James Mattis, a retired marine.

In the face of Trump’s widely reported fury of his intransigence, Esper stopped giving press briefings in the Pentagon in July. He is reported to have written his resignation letter before the election, and Trump may have moved abruptly to prevent him from taking the initiative.

The president insisted he fired Mattis in December 2018, even though Mattis’ critical resignation letter had been widely circulated.

“The abrupt firing of Secretary Esper is disturbing evidence that President Trump is intent on using his final days in office to sow chaos in our American democracy and around the world,” US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

In an interview with Military Times given the day after the election and published on Monday, Esper said he was proud of the occasions he stood up to Trump, angrily rejecting the nickname of Yesper, used by critics who saw him as too subservient to Trump.

“My frustration is I sit here and say: ‘Hm, 18 Cabinet members. Who’s pushed back more than anybody?’ Name another Cabinet secretary that’s pushed back,” Esper said. “Have you seen me on a stage saying: ‘Under the exceptional leadership of blah-blah-blah, we have blah-blah-blah-blah?”

He claimed success in “protecting the institution, which is really important to me” and “preserving my integrity in the process.”

“At the end of the day, it’s as I said — you’ve got to pick your fights,” he added. “I could have a fight over anything, and I could make it a big fight, and I could live with that — why? Who’s going to come in behind me? It’s going to be a real ‘yes man.’ And then God help us,” he said.

“This is purely an act of retaliation by a president thinking more about his petty grievances than about the good of the country,” said Lawrence Korb, a former assistant secretary of defense and senior fellow at the Center for American Progress. “It will make the transition to a new administration even more difficult. The message it sends around the world is that Trump is going to continue his disruptive policies for the rest of his time in office.”

Esper might not be the last head to fall in the national security leadership.

CNN cited an unnamed senior official that Esper feared that FBI Director Christopher Wray and CIA Director Gina Haspel would be next to go.