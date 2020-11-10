UNITED STATES
‘Jeopardy’ host dies at 80
Alex Trebek, the host of the gameshow Jeopardy!, has died. He was 80. Trebek had been suffering from pancreatic cancer for some time. A message posted to the Jeopardy! Twitter account on Sunday said the show was “saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex.” The Canadian actor confirmed his advanced cancer diagnosis in March last year, telling fans of the long-running show he would be “open and transparent” as treatment progressed, adding with trademark humor that he would have to beat the odds and survive — because his contract required he host Jeopardy! for three more years. He continued to host the show while receiving treatment, including chemotherapy. Trebek hosted Jeopardy! for 36 years, from 1984 until his death on Sunday.
TURKEY
Finance minister resigns
Berat Albayrak, minister of finance and son-in-law to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Sunday announced his resignation on social media. Albayrak, 42, said on Instagram that he was stepping down from his post for health reasons and would spend more time with his family. He was appointed finance minister in July 2018, having previously been energy minister for nearly three years. His resignation follows the dismissal over the weekend of Murat Uysal as central bank governor and his replacement by former finance minister Naci Agbal. Albayrak, who has four children with Erdogan’s daughter Esra, has presided over a rough period in the economy. The country was recovering from a currency crisis in 2018 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and Albayrak’s stewardship came under much criticism.
VENEZUELA
Maduro hopeful about Biden
President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday said he would work to resume “decent, sincere” political dialogue with the US once Joe Biden assumes the presidency. “In time ... we will work, hopefully, to resume decent, sincere, direct channels of dialogue between the future government of Joe Biden” and Venezuela, he said in a televised speech. Maduro had said on Saturday he was open to “dialogue” after congratulating Biden on his victory. Opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has declared himself the nation’s interim leader, also congratulated Biden. The target of US sanctions aiming to force him from power, Maduro broke off diplomatic ties with Washington in January last year, after US President Donald Trump’s administration, along with about 60 other countries, recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s president.
CHINA
Noodle shop lauds Biden
The Yaoji Chaogan noodle restaurant beneath Beijing’s 600-year-old Drum Tower knows Joe Biden. Management has hung up photos of the US president-elect from when, as vice president, he stopped by for a bowl of noodles and dumplings in 2011. “We are very happy that Biden was elected,” manager Yao Yan said on Sunday. “We have already met each other, and we can say that we are old friends.” Biden was visiting Beijing with his granddaughter Naomi. They were being shown around by then-US ambassador Gary Locke. In what Chinese newspapers dubbed “noodle diplomacy,” Biden ate at a low table before giving onlookers a thumbs-up and a smile. “Biden was very friendly with Chinese customers,” Yao said. “After that, everyone applauded for Biden. There was the feeling of the joy of laughter, and a cheerful mood,” Yao said.
Demonstrators burned US flags and marched through Portland, Oregon, armed with protest songs and assault rifles as a confusing night after Tuesday’s US presidential election unfolded to high tension, but without violence. The liberal enclave in the northwestern state had braced for possible armed clashes after months of divisive rallies involving left-wing activists, right-wing militias and federal officers deployed by the administration of US President Donald Trump. As Trump early yesterday claimed victory, despite key states still counting ballots, activists gathered outside the Mark O. Hatfield US Courthouse — the epicenter of the summer’s fraught anti-racism protests. “We don’t like either
OPPOSITION IN DISARRAY: With no major ‘credible alternative’ in the election, many see the vote as a referendum on Suu Kyi’s leadership, a political analyst said Voting was yesterday under way in Myanmar’s elections, with the party of Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi heavily favored to retain power it had wrestled from the powerful military five years ago. More than 90 parties are competing for seats in the lower and upper houses of Parliament, while there are also elections at the state and regional levels. With the opposition in disarray, Suu Kyi remains Myanmar’s most popular politician. However, her government has fallen short of expectations, with economic growth doing little to alleviate widespread poverty and a failure to ease tensions among the
DEFYING PROJECTIONS: Republicans prevailed in several races Demorats believed they would win, leaving Biden’s party with slim chances of a majority Democratic prospects of taking control of the US Senate were evaporating yesterday after several vulnerable Republican incumbents, including senators Joni Ernst in Iowa and Steve Daines in Montana fended off well-financed Democratic challengers. While there were six Senate races still to be settled, Democrats would need an extraordinary surge to win three of them, which would give them the minimum 50 seats they would need to control the Senate — and only if former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, prevails over US President Donald Trump at the top of the ballot. “I have a very hard time right
In March, daily images of empty supermarket shelves conjured dread as toilet paper and pantry supplies were stockpiled across the world. On Monday last week, one photograph of an empty Woolworths shelf in Melbourne, cleared of that day’s doughnuts, sparked hope. “Everyone in Melbourne’s had the same idea! Sold out donuts!” Sally Rugg, author and executive director of change.org, wrote on Twitter to her 46,000 followers. Just hours after Victoria Department of Health and Human Services announced the state’s first day of zero new cases and zero deaths since early June, locked-down residents started celebrating the end of the second wave of