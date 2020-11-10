World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

‘Jeopardy’ host dies at 80

Alex Trebek, the host of the gameshow Jeopardy!, has died. He was 80. Trebek had been suffering from pancreatic cancer for some time. A message posted to the Jeopardy! Twitter account on Sunday said the show was “saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex.” The Canadian actor confirmed his advanced cancer diagnosis in March last year, telling fans of the long-running show he would be “open and transparent” as treatment progressed, adding with trademark humor that he would have to beat the odds and survive — because his contract required he host Jeopardy! for three more years. He continued to host the show while receiving treatment, including chemotherapy. Trebek hosted Jeopardy! for 36 years, from 1984 until his death on Sunday.

TURKEY

Finance minister resigns

Berat Albayrak, minister of finance and son-in-law to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Sunday announced his resignation on social media. Albayrak, 42, said on Instagram that he was stepping down from his post for health reasons and would spend more time with his family. He was appointed finance minister in July 2018, having previously been energy minister for nearly three years. His resignation follows the dismissal over the weekend of Murat Uysal as central bank governor and his replacement by former finance minister Naci Agbal. Albayrak, who has four children with Erdogan’s daughter Esra, has presided over a rough period in the economy. The country was recovering from a currency crisis in 2018 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and Albayrak’s stewardship came under much criticism.

VENEZUELA

Maduro hopeful about Biden

President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday said he would work to resume “decent, sincere” political dialogue with the US once Joe Biden assumes the presidency. “In time ... we will work, hopefully, to resume decent, sincere, direct channels of dialogue between the future government of Joe Biden” and Venezuela, he said in a televised speech. Maduro had said on Saturday he was open to “dialogue” after congratulating Biden on his victory. Opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has declared himself the nation’s interim leader, also congratulated Biden. The target of US sanctions aiming to force him from power, Maduro broke off diplomatic ties with Washington in January last year, after US President Donald Trump’s administration, along with about 60 other countries, recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s president.

CHINA

Noodle shop lauds Biden

The Yaoji Chaogan noodle restaurant beneath Beijing’s 600-year-old Drum Tower knows Joe Biden. Management has hung up photos of the US president-elect from when, as vice president, he stopped by for a bowl of noodles and dumplings in 2011. “We are very happy that Biden was elected,” manager Yao Yan said on Sunday. “We have already met each other, and we can say that we are old friends.” Biden was visiting Beijing with his granddaughter Naomi. They were being shown around by then-US ambassador Gary Locke. In what Chinese newspapers dubbed “noodle diplomacy,” Biden ate at a low table before giving onlookers a thumbs-up and a smile. “Biden was very friendly with Chinese customers,” Yao said. “After that, everyone applauded for Biden. There was the feeling of the joy of laughter, and a cheerful mood,” Yao said.