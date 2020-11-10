Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s hesitation over congratulating US president-elect Joe Biden drew flak from several Latino Democratic lawmakers who warned it risked souring a restart to bilateral ties after years of tension under US President Donald Trump.
In an apparent bid to avoid friction with Trump, who has often used Mexico as a veritable political pinata, Lopez Obrador on Saturday said that he was going to wait until “all the legal matters have been resolved” before commenting on the results of the US election.
‘DIPLOMATIC FAILURE’
Photo: AFP
US Representative Joaquin Castro, head of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Foreign Affairs’ oversight subcommittee, took to Twitter to categorize the move as “a stunning diplomatic failure.”
Lopez Obrador’s decision comes “at a time when the incoming Biden Administration is looking to usher in a new era of friendship and cooperation with Mexico,” said Castro, who was a member of former US president Barack Obama’s Cabinet.
Castro was one of at least a half dozen Democratic lawmakers who criticized the Mexican president, including Arizona state Senator Martin Quezada, who said “this is beyond disappointing.”
A Biden presidency is seen as a chance to reset ties that have frayed since Trump made his first White House bid, tarring Mexican migrants as rapists and gun-
runners, and vowing to keep them out with a border wall.
“I can’t congratulate one candidate or the other. I want to wait until the electoral process is over,” Lopez Obrador said at a Saturday press conference.
He has needed to walk a fine line with Trump, whose term is scheduled to end on Jan. 20.
Under Trump’s administration, Mexico has had to navigate abrupt demands to stem illegal migration or face trade tariffs.
Lopez Obrador came into office in late 2018 promising a more humane touch with the tens of thousands of migrants, mostly Central Americans fleeing from entrenched violence and poverty, that traverse Mexico to get to the US southern border.
However, after Trump threatened to upend US$600 billion in annual bilateral trade with Mexico, Lopez Obrador used the newly created National Guard military police to help stem the flow of migrants and acquiesced to have migrants wait for their US court dates on Mexican soil.
‘CO-CONSPIRATOR’
“AMLO has been a co-conspirator in Donald Trump’s efforts to undermine the human rights of vulnerable asylum seekers,” said US Representative Veronica Escobar, using an acronym for Lopez Obrador’s name.
His reluctance to comment on the US election results stands in contrast to congratulations offered to then-Bolivian president Evo Morales last year, despite opposition claims of fraud in that re-election bid.
It also stands in contrast to the wave of congratulations for Biden from world leaders, despite Trump’s protests that the election is not over.
“President Lopez Obrador, American voters have spoken and Joe Biden is our President Elect. He won fair and square. Don’t get left behind by the train,” said US Representative Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, who was born in Mexico.
Demonstrators burned US flags and marched through Portland, Oregon, armed with protest songs and assault rifles as a confusing night after Tuesday’s US presidential election unfolded to high tension, but without violence. The liberal enclave in the northwestern state had braced for possible armed clashes after months of divisive rallies involving left-wing activists, right-wing militias and federal officers deployed by the administration of US President Donald Trump. As Trump early yesterday claimed victory, despite key states still counting ballots, activists gathered outside the Mark O. Hatfield US Courthouse — the epicenter of the summer’s fraught anti-racism protests. “We don’t like either
OPPOSITION IN DISARRAY: With no major ‘credible alternative’ in the election, many see the vote as a referendum on Suu Kyi’s leadership, a political analyst said Voting was yesterday under way in Myanmar’s elections, with the party of Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi heavily favored to retain power it had wrestled from the powerful military five years ago. More than 90 parties are competing for seats in the lower and upper houses of Parliament, while there are also elections at the state and regional levels. With the opposition in disarray, Suu Kyi remains Myanmar’s most popular politician. However, her government has fallen short of expectations, with economic growth doing little to alleviate widespread poverty and a failure to ease tensions among the
DEFYING PROJECTIONS: Republicans prevailed in several races Demorats believed they would win, leaving Biden’s party with slim chances of a majority Democratic prospects of taking control of the US Senate were evaporating yesterday after several vulnerable Republican incumbents, including senators Joni Ernst in Iowa and Steve Daines in Montana fended off well-financed Democratic challengers. While there were six Senate races still to be settled, Democrats would need an extraordinary surge to win three of them, which would give them the minimum 50 seats they would need to control the Senate — and only if former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, prevails over US President Donald Trump at the top of the ballot. “I have a very hard time right
In March, daily images of empty supermarket shelves conjured dread as toilet paper and pantry supplies were stockpiled across the world. On Monday last week, one photograph of an empty Woolworths shelf in Melbourne, cleared of that day’s doughnuts, sparked hope. “Everyone in Melbourne’s had the same idea! Sold out donuts!” Sally Rugg, author and executive director of change.org, wrote on Twitter to her 46,000 followers. Just hours after Victoria Department of Health and Human Services announced the state’s first day of zero new cases and zero deaths since early June, locked-down residents started celebrating the end of the second wave of