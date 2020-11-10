Lopez Obrador draws flak for ignoring Biden win

Reuters, MEXICO CITY





Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s hesitation over congratulating US president-elect Joe Biden drew flak from several Latino Democratic lawmakers who warned it risked souring a restart to bilateral ties after years of tension under US President Donald Trump.

In an apparent bid to avoid friction with Trump, who has often used Mexico as a veritable political pinata, Lopez Obrador on Saturday said that he was going to wait until “all the legal matters have been resolved” before commenting on the results of the US election.

‘DIPLOMATIC FAILURE’

A photograph taken on Sunday in Mexico City shows a collection of Mexican newspaper front pages, headlines featuring the US general election results. Photo: AFP

US Representative Joaquin Castro, head of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Foreign Affairs’ oversight subcommittee, took to Twitter to categorize the move as “a stunning diplomatic failure.”

Lopez Obrador’s decision comes “at a time when the incoming Biden Administration is looking to usher in a new era of friendship and cooperation with Mexico,” said Castro, who was a member of former US president Barack Obama’s Cabinet.

Castro was one of at least a half dozen Democratic lawmakers who criticized the Mexican president, including Arizona state Senator Martin Quezada, who said “this is beyond disappointing.”

A Biden presidency is seen as a chance to reset ties that have frayed since Trump made his first White House bid, tarring Mexican migrants as rapists and gun-

runners, and vowing to keep them out with a border wall.

“I can’t congratulate one candidate or the other. I want to wait until the electoral process is over,” Lopez Obrador said at a Saturday press conference.

He has needed to walk a fine line with Trump, whose term is scheduled to end on Jan. 20.

Under Trump’s administration, Mexico has had to navigate abrupt demands to stem illegal migration or face trade tariffs.

Lopez Obrador came into office in late 2018 promising a more humane touch with the tens of thousands of migrants, mostly Central Americans fleeing from entrenched violence and poverty, that traverse Mexico to get to the US southern border.

However, after Trump threatened to upend US$600 billion in annual bilateral trade with Mexico, Lopez Obrador used the newly created National Guard military police to help stem the flow of migrants and acquiesced to have migrants wait for their US court dates on Mexican soil.

‘CO-CONSPIRATOR’

“AMLO has been a co-conspirator in Donald Trump’s efforts to undermine the human rights of vulnerable asylum seekers,” said US Representative Veronica Escobar, using an acronym for Lopez Obrador’s name.

His reluctance to comment on the US election results stands in contrast to congratulations offered to then-Bolivian president Evo Morales last year, despite opposition claims of fraud in that re-election bid.

It also stands in contrast to the wave of congratulations for Biden from world leaders, despite Trump’s protests that the election is not over.

“President Lopez Obrador, American voters have spoken and Joe Biden is our President Elect. He won fair and square. Don’t get left behind by the train,” said US Representative Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, who was born in Mexico.