World News Quick Take

Agencies





PHILIPPINES

China pushed for UN court

The secretary of foreign affairs yesterday ordered the country’s mission to the UN to vote for China’s candidate to fill one of the five seats at the International Court of Justice that would become vacant next year. “You are instructed to cast the Philippine vote for the Chinese candidate to the international court of justice. That is your only clear instruction,” Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin wrote on Twitter. The court is comprised of 15 judges elected to nine-year terms of office by the UN General Assembly and the Security Council.

JAPAN

Crown prince sworn in

Emperor Naruhito’s younger brother, Crown Prince Fumihito, was yesterday formally sworn in as first in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne in a traditional palace ritual that has been postponed for seven months and scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony for the 54-year-old crown prince, better known as Prince Akishino, concludes a series of imperial succession rituals that began in May last year when Naruhito, 60, ascended to the throne after their 86-year-old father, Akihito, abdicated. Inside the palace’s most prestigious Pine Room, Naruhito declared that his younger brother is officially the crown prince, first in line to succeed the throne of the world’s oldest monarchy.

AZERBAIJAN

Town captured

President Ilham Aliyev yesterday said that his country’s forces had captured the town of Shusha in Nagorno-Karabakh, in what would be a major strategic victory over the region’s Armenian separatists. “With great pride and joy, I inform you that the town of Shusha has been liberated,” Aliyev said in a televised address to the nation, as Armenian officials reported heavy fighting for the town. The hilltop town of Shusha is located on a main road that links the unrecognized republic’s capital with the territory of Armenia, which backs the separatists fighting for Karabakh’s independence.

UKRAINE

Man kills two, injures eight

A man armed with a knife on Saturday killed two people and injured eight, including an eight-year-old boy in the industrial city of Kryvyi Rig, police said, in an incident the country’s president described as “barbaric.” The attacker was detained and identified as a 37-year-old local resident, police said. No further details were released and no indication of a possible motive. President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is a native of the city, described the attack as “a manifestation of absolute terrorism ... it was terrorism, a barbaric way to intimidate people.”

PORTUGAL

Curfew to start today

The country is to introduce a curfew across most of the nation from today in an effort to combat surging COVID-19 case numbers, Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced on Saturday. The measures would be in effect all weeknights and from 1pm on weekends for at least two weeks, Costa said after an emergency cabinet meeting. It comes a day after the country declared a state of emergency, with the daily number of new infections tripling to 6,000 since early last month. “The only way to control the pandemic is to avoid social interaction,” said Costa, adding that the measures were necessary to avoid the reintroduction of the stricter lockdown authorities imposed during the spring. Costa said that the restrictions would apply to about 70 percent of the population.