PHILIPPINES
China pushed for UN court
The secretary of foreign affairs yesterday ordered the country’s mission to the UN to vote for China’s candidate to fill one of the five seats at the International Court of Justice that would become vacant next year. “You are instructed to cast the Philippine vote for the Chinese candidate to the international court of justice. That is your only clear instruction,” Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin wrote on Twitter. The court is comprised of 15 judges elected to nine-year terms of office by the UN General Assembly and the Security Council.
JAPAN
Crown prince sworn in
Emperor Naruhito’s younger brother, Crown Prince Fumihito, was yesterday formally sworn in as first in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne in a traditional palace ritual that has been postponed for seven months and scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony for the 54-year-old crown prince, better known as Prince Akishino, concludes a series of imperial succession rituals that began in May last year when Naruhito, 60, ascended to the throne after their 86-year-old father, Akihito, abdicated. Inside the palace’s most prestigious Pine Room, Naruhito declared that his younger brother is officially the crown prince, first in line to succeed the throne of the world’s oldest monarchy.
AZERBAIJAN
Town captured
President Ilham Aliyev yesterday said that his country’s forces had captured the town of Shusha in Nagorno-Karabakh, in what would be a major strategic victory over the region’s Armenian separatists. “With great pride and joy, I inform you that the town of Shusha has been liberated,” Aliyev said in a televised address to the nation, as Armenian officials reported heavy fighting for the town. The hilltop town of Shusha is located on a main road that links the unrecognized republic’s capital with the territory of Armenia, which backs the separatists fighting for Karabakh’s independence.
UKRAINE
Man kills two, injures eight
A man armed with a knife on Saturday killed two people and injured eight, including an eight-year-old boy in the industrial city of Kryvyi Rig, police said, in an incident the country’s president described as “barbaric.” The attacker was detained and identified as a 37-year-old local resident, police said. No further details were released and no indication of a possible motive. President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is a native of the city, described the attack as “a manifestation of absolute terrorism ... it was terrorism, a barbaric way to intimidate people.”
PORTUGAL
Curfew to start today
The country is to introduce a curfew across most of the nation from today in an effort to combat surging COVID-19 case numbers, Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced on Saturday. The measures would be in effect all weeknights and from 1pm on weekends for at least two weeks, Costa said after an emergency cabinet meeting. It comes a day after the country declared a state of emergency, with the daily number of new infections tripling to 6,000 since early last month. “The only way to control the pandemic is to avoid social interaction,” said Costa, adding that the measures were necessary to avoid the reintroduction of the stricter lockdown authorities imposed during the spring. Costa said that the restrictions would apply to about 70 percent of the population.
Demonstrators burned US flags and marched through Portland, Oregon, armed with protest songs and assault rifles as a confusing night after Tuesday’s US presidential election unfolded to high tension, but without violence. The liberal enclave in the northwestern state had braced for possible armed clashes after months of divisive rallies involving left-wing activists, right-wing militias and federal officers deployed by the administration of US President Donald Trump. As Trump early yesterday claimed victory, despite key states still counting ballots, activists gathered outside the Mark O. Hatfield US Courthouse — the epicenter of the summer’s fraught anti-racism protests. “We don’t like either
A testing blitz in China’s western Xinjiang region uncovered the country’s worst COVID-19 outbreak since the summer, even as authorities said all infections have been found. Authorities in the region — the epicenter of Beijing’s crackdown on Muslim Uighurs — reported six new asymptomatic infections yesterday. Xinjiang’s tally since the outbreak began Oct. 24 with the detection of an asymptomatic 17-year-old on stood at 57 infections and 223 asymptomatic cases, the regional health commission said. Nine people are in “severe condition,” authorities said. There were 61 asymptomatic infections reported on Saturday. The new cases emerged after China tested millions of people across the region
DEFYING PROJECTIONS: Republicans prevailed in several races Demorats believed they would win, leaving Biden’s party with slim chances of a majority Democratic prospects of taking control of the US Senate were evaporating yesterday after several vulnerable Republican incumbents, including senators Joni Ernst in Iowa and Steve Daines in Montana fended off well-financed Democratic challengers. While there were six Senate races still to be settled, Democrats would need an extraordinary surge to win three of them, which would give them the minimum 50 seats they would need to control the Senate — and only if former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, prevails over US President Donald Trump at the top of the ballot. “I have a very hard time right
In March, daily images of empty supermarket shelves conjured dread as toilet paper and pantry supplies were stockpiled across the world. On Monday last week, one photograph of an empty Woolworths shelf in Melbourne, cleared of that day’s doughnuts, sparked hope. “Everyone in Melbourne’s had the same idea! Sold out donuts!” Sally Rugg, author and executive director of change.org, wrote on Twitter to her 46,000 followers. Just hours after Victoria Department of Health and Human Services announced the state’s first day of zero new cases and zero deaths since early June, locked-down residents started celebrating the end of the second wave of