2020 US Elections: Biden win seen as a green light for reproductive rights

‘TIP OF THE ICEBERG’: Democratic administrations have traditionally lifted an executive order that forces the closure of US-funded health clinics worldwide

Democrat US president-elect Joe Biden would bring sweeping changes to women’s reproductive rights globally, starting with overturning a US policy banning government-funded aid groups from mentioning abortion, campaign groups said.

The so-called global gag rule has been imposed by Republican presidents since 1984 via executive order, often forcing the closure of US-funded health clinics that refuse to accept the restriction, and revoked by Democratic presidents.

Women’s rights campaigners have said the policy has led to unwanted pregnancies, unsafe abortions and preventable deaths.

An election worker counts Fulton County ballots at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Biden, who captured the US presidency on Saturday, has indicated his support for reversing the rule, formally called the Mexico City policy, that US President Donald Trump imposed on his fourth day in office in January 2017.

Other anticipated moves under Biden could be to repeal the 47-year-old Helms Amendment, which bans US foreign aid from paying for abortions, and restoration of US funding to the UN Population Fund, campaigners said.

“The Mexico City policy, the global gag rule, is the tip of the iceberg,” said Zara Ahmed, associate director of federal issues at the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights research and policy group.

“This [the Trump] administration has gone much further than any in the past ... but they are just building on decades of these bad policies and it is time for us to undo them,” Ahmed told reporters.

Legislation that would repeal the gag rule permanently, the Global Health, Empowerment and Rights Act, was introduced in the US Congress last year and advocates hope it would get enough support to pass under a Biden administration.

Under the Trump administration, the gag rule was applied to about US$12 billion in funding, forcing the closure of clinics and programs that also provided nutrition, HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis services, Guttmacher said.

Some studies have estimated that up to 26 million women and families would lose access to contraceptive services due to the policy closing clinics.