Democrat US president-elect Joe Biden would bring sweeping changes to women’s reproductive rights globally, starting with overturning a US policy banning government-funded aid groups from mentioning abortion, campaign groups said.
The so-called global gag rule has been imposed by Republican presidents since 1984 via executive order, often forcing the closure of US-funded health clinics that refuse to accept the restriction, and revoked by Democratic presidents.
Women’s rights campaigners have said the policy has led to unwanted pregnancies, unsafe abortions and preventable deaths.
Photo: AFP
Biden, who captured the US presidency on Saturday, has indicated his support for reversing the rule, formally called the Mexico City policy, that US President Donald Trump imposed on his fourth day in office in January 2017.
Other anticipated moves under Biden could be to repeal the 47-year-old Helms Amendment, which bans US foreign aid from paying for abortions, and restoration of US funding to the UN Population Fund, campaigners said.
“The Mexico City policy, the global gag rule, is the tip of the iceberg,” said Zara Ahmed, associate director of federal issues at the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights research and policy group.
“This [the Trump] administration has gone much further than any in the past ... but they are just building on decades of these bad policies and it is time for us to undo them,” Ahmed told reporters.
Legislation that would repeal the gag rule permanently, the Global Health, Empowerment and Rights Act, was introduced in the US Congress last year and advocates hope it would get enough support to pass under a Biden administration.
Under the Trump administration, the gag rule was applied to about US$12 billion in funding, forcing the closure of clinics and programs that also provided nutrition, HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis services, Guttmacher said.
Some studies have estimated that up to 26 million women and families would lose access to contraceptive services due to the policy closing clinics.
Demonstrators burned US flags and marched through Portland, Oregon, armed with protest songs and assault rifles as a confusing night after Tuesday’s US presidential election unfolded to high tension, but without violence. The liberal enclave in the northwestern state had braced for possible armed clashes after months of divisive rallies involving left-wing activists, right-wing militias and federal officers deployed by the administration of US President Donald Trump. As Trump early yesterday claimed victory, despite key states still counting ballots, activists gathered outside the Mark O. Hatfield US Courthouse — the epicenter of the summer’s fraught anti-racism protests. “We don’t like either
A testing blitz in China’s western Xinjiang region uncovered the country’s worst COVID-19 outbreak since the summer, even as authorities said all infections have been found. Authorities in the region — the epicenter of Beijing’s crackdown on Muslim Uighurs — reported six new asymptomatic infections yesterday. Xinjiang’s tally since the outbreak began Oct. 24 with the detection of an asymptomatic 17-year-old on stood at 57 infections and 223 asymptomatic cases, the regional health commission said. Nine people are in “severe condition,” authorities said. There were 61 asymptomatic infections reported on Saturday. The new cases emerged after China tested millions of people across the region
DEFYING PROJECTIONS: Republicans prevailed in several races Demorats believed they would win, leaving Biden’s party with slim chances of a majority Democratic prospects of taking control of the US Senate were evaporating yesterday after several vulnerable Republican incumbents, including senators Joni Ernst in Iowa and Steve Daines in Montana fended off well-financed Democratic challengers. While there were six Senate races still to be settled, Democrats would need an extraordinary surge to win three of them, which would give them the minimum 50 seats they would need to control the Senate — and only if former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, prevails over US President Donald Trump at the top of the ballot. “I have a very hard time right
In March, daily images of empty supermarket shelves conjured dread as toilet paper and pantry supplies were stockpiled across the world. On Monday last week, one photograph of an empty Woolworths shelf in Melbourne, cleared of that day’s doughnuts, sparked hope. “Everyone in Melbourne’s had the same idea! Sold out donuts!” Sally Rugg, author and executive director of change.org, wrote on Twitter to her 46,000 followers. Just hours after Victoria Department of Health and Human Services announced the state’s first day of zero new cases and zero deaths since early June, locked-down residents started celebrating the end of the second wave of