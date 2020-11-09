US President Donald Trump has boasted of being an atypical leader, but he has now entered a rare club he will definitely not appreciate — US presidents who have lost re-election.
Since World War II, only two other US presidents who sought a second term from voters have failed: Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush.
US TV networks called the race on Saturday for Democrat US president-elect Joe Biden, despite Trump unabashedly seizing on the power of incumbency.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Trump held rallies across the country in front of Air Force One, insisted on putting his name on the 150 million pandemic stimulus checks to Americans and delivered his Republican convention speech at the White House.
His actions sparked accusations that he violated the Hatch Act, which restricts the use of the federal government for political activity.
“There is a reason why it’s unusual for incumbents to be defeated. Incumbents have the ability to use the bully pulpit to their advantage; they can change the storyline,” said Matt Dallek, a political historian at George Washington University.
“They have all the trappings of the White House — executive power, the Oval Office, Air Force One. These are powerful symbols that they have at their disposal,” Dallek said.
For Trump, the first US president never to have previously held elected office or a military leadership position, the White House helped normalize a volatile man better known earlier to Americans as a television celebrity.
However unpresidential in tone his tweets, his every formal event took place behind lecterns bearing the instantly recognizable seal of the US commander-in-chief.
US presidents enjoy wide leeway on diplomacy and Trump, like his predecessors, eagerly brought foreign leaders before the cameras with him at the White House, including in September when the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain agreed to recognize Israel.
Trump is the first US president never to cross 50 percent approval in Gallup polls and was intensely divisive over his nearly four years.
Then-US president Bush, by contrast, basked in nearly 90 percent approval as he led the first Gulf War in 1991
The difference is that both Bush and Carter failed to unify their parties, Dallek said.
Carter and Bush faced primary challenges from the left and right of their parties respectively that weakened them heading into the general election.
Trump, on the other hand, virtually took over the Republican Party, whose platform this year only said that it backed his agenda.
“The challengers to Trump really had to go outside the Republican Party,” Dallek said.
