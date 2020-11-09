2020 US Elections: Fight for US Senate control awaits Georgia runoff

AP, WASHINGTON





Control of the US Senate likely would not be decided until a January runoff in Georgia, even after Democrat US president-elect Joe Biden won the White House on Saturday.

The post-election cliffhanger is to determine the balance of power in Washington, as neither party appears to have a lock on a Senate majority right now.

So far, the tally for the next Senate is 48 Republicans and 48 Democrats after Tuesday’s election. Two seats in Georgia are headed to runoffs on Jan. 5, and seats in North Carolina and Alaska are still too early to call.

The stakes are high for for a momentous political struggle in Georgia during US President Donald Trump’s final lame-duck days in office. The state is closely divided, with Democrats making gains on Republicans, fueled by a surge of new voters.

However, no Democrat has been elected senator in about 20 years.

As much as US$500 million could be spent on the two races, one strategist said.

“Now we take Georgia, and then we change America,” US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told a crowd celebrating Biden’s victory on Saturday on the streets of Brooklyn.

With a Democratic majority in the Senate, the party that also controls the US House of Representatives would have a firm grasp on power in Washington.

Biden would have latitude over nominees, including for his Cabinet, and a chance to push major portions of his legislative agenda through the US Congress. If Democrats fall short, US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, could wield the power to check Biden’s ambitions.

“The Senate is the last line of defense,” the National Republican Senatorial Committee said on Twitter as soon as the presidential race was called for Biden. It was a fundraising appeal.

Republicans have been working to retain their majority, but even if they secure the final two races where ballots are still being counted in North Carolina and Alaska, they would still fall short of the 51 seats needed.

In North Carolina, US Senator Thom Tillis is trying to fend off Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham in a tight race that is too early to call.

Alaska US Senator Dan Sullivan, a Republican, is favored for another term against Al Gross, an independent running as a Democrat.

The political math problem for Republicans is that the vice president of the party holding the White House casts the tie-breaking vote in the Senate. Next year that would be US vice president-elect Kamala Harris. That means 50 seats for Democrats would result in control over the chamber.

However, Republicans would need 51 seats to cement their hold on power. That would put Georgia center stage, as many expect is about to happen.

Both Senate seats in the state are now held by Republican incumbents. They were forced into the January runoff contests after no candidate reached the 50 percent threshold needed to win outright in multicandidate races.