2020 US Elections: Harris pays tribute to black women

‘DREAM WITH AMBITION’: Even though she is the first woman to be elected vice president in the US, she would not be the last, Kamala Harris said in a post-victory speech

AP





US Vice president-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday paid tribute to the women, particularly black women, whose shoulders she stood on as she shattered barriers that have kept mostly white men entrenched at the highest levels of US politics for more than two centuries.

“Tonight I reflect on their struggle, their determination and the strength of their vision to see what can be unburdened by what has been,” Harris said, wearing a white suit in tribute to women’s suffrage.

She called it a testament to US president-elect Joe Biden’s character that “he had the audacity to break one of the most substantial barriers that exists in our country, and select a woman and his vice president.”

US vice president-elect Kamala Harris speaks to her supporters in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday. Photo: AP

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last,” Harris said in her first post-election address to the nation.

The 56-year-old US senator, also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the US vice presidency, represents the multiculturalism that defines the US, but is largely absent from Washington’s power centers.

Her black identity has allowed her to speak in personal terms in a year of reckoning over police brutality and systemic racism in the US. As the highest-ranking woman ever elected in the US government, her victory gives hope to women who were devastated by former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton’s defeat four years ago.

Harris told little children to “dream with ambition, lead with conviction and see yourselves in a way that others may not simply because they’re never seen it before.”

After Biden’s speech, she was joined on stage by her family, including her two grandnieces, who wore white dresses.

A rising star in Democratic politics for much of the past two decades, Harris served as San Francisco’s district attorney and California’s attorney general before becoming a US senator. After she ended her own Democratic presidential campaign, Biden tapped her as his running mate. They are to be sworn in as president and vice president on Jan. 20.

Biden’s running mate selection carried added significance, because he would be the oldest president ever inaugurated, at 78, and has not committed to seeking a second term in 2024.

Harris often framed her candidacy as part of the legacy of pioneering black women who came before her, including educator Mary McLeod Bethune, civil rights advocate Fannie Lou Hamer and US Representative Shirley Chisholm, the first black candidate to seek a major party’s presidential nomination, in 1972.

She paid tribute to black women “who are too often overlooked, but so often prove they are the backbone of our democracy.”

Harris’ past work as a prosecutor has prompted skepticism among progressives and young voters who are looking to her to back sweeping institutional change over incremental reforms in policing, drug policy and more.

Jessica Byrd, who leads the Movement for Black Lives’ Electoral Justice Project and The Frontline, a multiracial coalition effort to galvanize voters, said she plans to engage in the rigorous organizing work needed to push Harris and Biden toward more progressive policies.

“I deeply believe in the power of Black women’s leadership, even when all of our politics don’t align,” Byrd said. “I want us to be committed to the idea that representation is exciting and it’s worthy of celebration, and also that we have millions of Black women who deserve a fair shot.”

Harris is the second black woman elected to the US Senate.

Her colleague, US Senator Cory Booker, who is also black, said her very presence makes the institution “more accessible to more people” and suggested she would accomplish the same with the vice presidency.