Death toll from storm Eta rises in Mexico, Honduras

BRACING FOR IMPACT: The Cuban government placed provinces on alert, as Eta gained strength from a tropical depression to a tropical storm

AFP, TUXTLA GUTIEREZ, Mexico





Torrential rain and a bitter cold front linked to storm system Eta have claimed at least 20 lives in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, officials said on Saturday.

Authorities in Honduras said that flooding in the north and northwest caused by torrential downpours had left 23 people dead after another 10 people lost their lives on Friday.

The Chiapas government — which borders Guatemala, where about 150 people are dead or missing in the wake of the storm — said that 10 bodies were found in the river in the town of Chenalho.

Flood-affected people ride a boat to cross a street after passage of Tropical Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

Early reports indicated that they had been swept away by powerful currents.

Eight other people died in the cities of El Bosque and La Grandeza, while another person was washed away by a stream in Oxchuc and a youth died in Mitontic, the government said.

The storm caused landslides that blocked roads in at least 20 locations in Chiapas, a poor region with a majority indigenous population.

The government said that five rivers had overflowed their banks, and flooding cut off three towns.

The US and Guatemala have sent helicopters to Honduras to help with a rescue mission that involves 50,000 emergency services workers, authorities said.

More than 16,000 people have been rescued by boat and helicopter from regions ravaged by Eta, government disaster relief agency the Honduran Permanent Contingencies Committee said.

Honduras has declared a “zero zone” in the northern Sula Valley — the largest alluvial valley in the country.

It is where the second largest city in Honduras, San Pedro Sula, is located.

The Ulua, Chamelecon and Humuya rivers burst their banks, flooding the valley.

Authorities said that more than 1.7 million people and more than 1 million homes in the country of 9.5 million have been affected.

Central America has been badly hit since Eta made landfall in Nicaragua on Tuesday as a powerful hurricane before losing strength.

Authorities in Panama reported 17 deaths and 68 people missing, Panamanian Minister of Public Security Juan Pino said.

Cuba was bracing for impact, which was expected yesterday, as Eta approached. It had gained strength from a tropical depression to a tropical storm.

Havana has placed provinces in the center of the nation on alert.

The Cuban Civil Defense agency on Saturday said that it expected “strong and intense” rainfall over “large parts” of the archipelago.

The Cuban Meteorological Institute said that Eta was packing winds of up to 80kph.

Authorities have suspended bus and train services and begun evacuating people from vulnerable areas.