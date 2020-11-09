India yesterday reported 45,674 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the capital coping with a sharp surge of nearly 7,000 cases a day this week.
India’s tally of confirmed cases — currently the second largest in the world behind the US — has exceeded 8.5 million.
The Indian Ministry of Health also reported 559 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 126,121.
India has seen an overall steady dip in new cases after touching nearly 100,000 a day in mid-September.
However, the tally in New Delhi continues to hover at about 7,000 a day after dropping to nearly 1,000 in September. The Indian capital also reported 79 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest since June.
Delhi Minister of Health Satyendar Jain said that apart from aggressive contact tracing, targeted testing in shopping areas and other busy locations also has started, and authorities are reaching out to people through mobile testing vans.
The government warns that the situation could worsen due to festival shopping crowds, coupled with the onset of winter and high air pollution levels.
In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region, Australia’s Victoria is to be reunited as one state with travel restrictions on Melbourne residents lifted as active COVID-19 cases continue to ease.
Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews yesterday said that he would scrap a 25km travel limit on city residents and remove Melbourne’s “ring of steel” from midnight after the state went nine days without a new case.
“We know that so many people have missed those that they love the most, those who they need to see, been desperately keen to see, for such a long period of time,” he said.
Andrews promised that restaurants, bars and clubs would be able to take a “bigger step” in coming weeks. Most of those establishments reopened last week, but with table restrictions for outside and inside dining.
Victorians would have to continue wearing masks for at least another two to three weeks, he said.
Victoria today is also to welcome the first international flights to Melbourne since June 30, with the resumption of flights from New Zealand.
Victoria’s COVID-19 death toll is 819, and 907 people have died from the virus across Australia.
A testing blitz in China’s western Xinjiang region uncovered the country’s worst COVID-19 outbreak since the summer, even as authorities said all infections have been found. Authorities in the region — the epicenter of Beijing’s crackdown on Muslim Uighurs — reported six new asymptomatic infections yesterday. Xinjiang’s tally since the outbreak began Oct. 24 with the detection of an asymptomatic 17-year-old on stood at 57 infections and 223 asymptomatic cases, the regional health commission said. Nine people are in “severe condition,” authorities said. There were 61 asymptomatic infections reported on Saturday. The new cases emerged after China tested millions of people across the region
