Suu Kyi party set to win in Myanmar

OPPOSITION IN DISARRAY: With no major ‘credible alternative’ in the election, many see the vote as a referendum on Suu Kyi’s leadership, a political analyst said

Voting was yesterday under way in Myanmar’s elections, with the party of Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi heavily favored to retain power it had wrestled from the powerful military five years ago.

More than 90 parties are competing for seats in the lower and upper houses of Parliament, while there are also elections at the state and regional levels.

With the opposition in disarray, Suu Kyi remains Myanmar’s most popular politician.

A woman displays a finger marked with indelible ink after casting their vote at a polling station during the general elections in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar, yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

However, her government has fallen short of expectations, with economic growth doing little to alleviate widespread poverty and a failure to ease tensions among the country’s fractious ethnic groups.

There are more than 37 million people eligible to vote, including 5 million first-timers.

Fear of COVID-19 and safety measures put in place to contain it might hurt voter turnout. Traditional campaigning was severely limited by social distancing and quarantines in some areas.

Suu Kyi, 75, cast her ballot late last month in the capital, Naypyidaw, as citizens aged 60 and older were encouraged to vote in advance, as well as those who were forced by the coronavirus to stay away from their home constituencies.

Voters in the country’s biggest city, Yangon, lined up early outside polling stations.

“We need someone to lead our country like we have a leader in our home,” said Susil Chand, who is in the paper-selling business. “Thus, today voting is crucial as a chance to get a good leader for us.”

Suu Kyi’s party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), won the last elections in 2015 in a landslide, ending more than five decades of military-directed rule in the country.

The NLD’s main challenger, as it was five years ago, is the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party, which has led the opposition in parliament.

The ability of Suu Kyi’s administration to run the country has been hamstrung by a clause in the 2008 army-drafted constitution giving the military 25 percent of the seats in the parliament, allowing it to block constitutional reforms.

The Burmese Union Election Commission said that it would begin to announce results this morning, but it might take up to a week to collect all the votes, some of which would come from remote jungle areas.

With little sign of major interest in policy debates, the vote is seen as a referendum on Suu Kyi’s leadership.

“There is no major party really putting an alternative, a credible alternative, forward,” Yangon-based political analyst Richard Horsey said, adding that part of the reason is that Suu Kyi’s side has a winning hand in Myanmar’s heartland, where its ethnic Burman majority lives.

Even more important for the ruling party’s prospects is “the personal support, even love, that many people have for Aung San Suu Kyi herself, almost irrespective of how the government administration performs, how the economy performs and so on,” he said.

The love does not extend to the borderlands, the states that are occupied by the myriad ethnic minorities who have been seeking greater political autonomy for decades.

Suu Kyi’s ambitious plans to reconcile with the minorities have foundered. Their grievances have frequently erupted into armed rebellion, posing major threats to national security.