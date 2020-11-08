World News Quick Take

SPAIN

Streaming tax drafted

Madrid is preparing legislation that would impose a 5 percent tax on steaming giants such as Netflix with the funds used to boost cinematic production, the government said on Friday. The draft law, which would tax online entertainment platforms on the basis of earnings generated in Spain, seeks to bring existing legislation “in line with the reality of the market where new audiovisual players have multiplied as a result of new technologies,” the Ministry of Economic Affairs said.

INDONESIA

Volcano’s slopes evacuated

Authorities on Friday began evacuating people living on the slopes of Mount Merapi following an increase in volcanic activity. The head of Yogyakarta’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center, Hanik Humaida, said that Merapi might erupt at any time, possibly sending hot gas clouds down its slopes for up to 5km.

PORTUGAL

Emergency declared

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Friday declared a state of health emergency that is to come into force tomorrow to allow the government to impose further COVID-19 restrictions. In a televised appearance, De Sousa said that he had just signed a decree “relating to a second state of emergency” since the start of the pandemic that would last at least two weeks.

? UNITED STATES

ETIM cut from terror list

Washington on Friday said it had removed from its list of terror groups the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM). “ETIM was removed from the list because, for more than a decade, there has been no credible evidence that ETIM continues to exist,” a Department of State spokesperson said. Beijing has regularly blames ETIM for attacks in Xinjiang. The Washington-based Uighur Human Rights Project called the decision “long overdue” and a “definitive rejection of China’s claims.”

UNITED STATES

Rapper dies in shooting

Chicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in a shooting on Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded, state investigators said. “The preliminary investigation indicates that Dayvon Bennett, aka King Von, and a group of men left the Opium Nightclub and went to the Monaco Hookah Lounge,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. “Once there, two men approached the group in the parking lot, and the two groups of men started to argue with each other. The argument quickly escalated to gunfire between the two groups.”

UNITED STATES

Police shooting ‘justified’

The fatal police shooting of an unarmed man who ran onto a highway was justified, a Virginia prosecutor said on Friday. A report said that the officer’s use of deadly force on Marcus-David Peters was a “reasonable response” to the danger posed by Peters, who was running among rush-hour traffic on Interstate 95. The officer pointed a stun gun at Peters, who then ran toward the officer while shouting and threatening to kill him. The officer deployed the stun gun, which appeared to have no effect, then shot Peters with his service weapon. The report said that “the officer’s ultimate decision to use lethal force was a reasonable response to the imminent danger presented to himself and the public by Mr Peters’ continued violent behavior due to his mental deterioration.”