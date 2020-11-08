SPAIN
Streaming tax drafted
Madrid is preparing legislation that would impose a 5 percent tax on steaming giants such as Netflix with the funds used to boost cinematic production, the government said on Friday. The draft law, which would tax online entertainment platforms on the basis of earnings generated in Spain, seeks to bring existing legislation “in line with the reality of the market where new audiovisual players have multiplied as a result of new technologies,” the Ministry of Economic Affairs said.
INDONESIA
Volcano’s slopes evacuated
Authorities on Friday began evacuating people living on the slopes of Mount Merapi following an increase in volcanic activity. The head of Yogyakarta’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center, Hanik Humaida, said that Merapi might erupt at any time, possibly sending hot gas clouds down its slopes for up to 5km.
PORTUGAL
Emergency declared
President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Friday declared a state of health emergency that is to come into force tomorrow to allow the government to impose further COVID-19 restrictions. In a televised appearance, De Sousa said that he had just signed a decree “relating to a second state of emergency” since the start of the pandemic that would last at least two weeks.
? UNITED STATES
ETIM cut from terror list
Washington on Friday said it had removed from its list of terror groups the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM). “ETIM was removed from the list because, for more than a decade, there has been no credible evidence that ETIM continues to exist,” a Department of State spokesperson said. Beijing has regularly blames ETIM for attacks in Xinjiang. The Washington-based Uighur Human Rights Project called the decision “long overdue” and a “definitive rejection of China’s claims.”
UNITED STATES
Rapper dies in shooting
Chicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in a shooting on Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded, state investigators said. “The preliminary investigation indicates that Dayvon Bennett, aka King Von, and a group of men left the Opium Nightclub and went to the Monaco Hookah Lounge,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. “Once there, two men approached the group in the parking lot, and the two groups of men started to argue with each other. The argument quickly escalated to gunfire between the two groups.”
UNITED STATES
Police shooting ‘justified’
The fatal police shooting of an unarmed man who ran onto a highway was justified, a Virginia prosecutor said on Friday. A report said that the officer’s use of deadly force on Marcus-David Peters was a “reasonable response” to the danger posed by Peters, who was running among rush-hour traffic on Interstate 95. The officer pointed a stun gun at Peters, who then ran toward the officer while shouting and threatening to kill him. The officer deployed the stun gun, which appeared to have no effect, then shot Peters with his service weapon. The report said that “the officer’s ultimate decision to use lethal force was a reasonable response to the imminent danger presented to himself and the public by Mr Peters’ continued violent behavior due to his mental deterioration.”
SUSPECT DETAINED: A person who fits descriptions given by witnesses is in police custody, a prosecutor said, adding that no hypothesis on a motive would be ruled out An attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun on Saturday seriously wounded a Greek Orthodox priest in a shooting outside a church in the French city of Lyon, with the country still reeling from a deadly church attack days before. Nikolaos Kakavelaki, 52, was closing his church when he was attacked and is now in a serious condition in hospital, said a police source who asked not to be named. The attacker fled the scene, but a prosecutor later announced that a suspect had been detained. “A person who could correspond to the description given by the initial witnesses has been placed in
Demonstrators burned US flags and marched through Portland, Oregon, armed with protest songs and assault rifles as a confusing night after Tuesday’s US presidential election unfolded to high tension, but without violence. The liberal enclave in the northwestern state had braced for possible armed clashes after months of divisive rallies involving left-wing activists, right-wing militias and federal officers deployed by the administration of US President Donald Trump. As Trump early yesterday claimed victory, despite key states still counting ballots, activists gathered outside the Mark O. Hatfield US Courthouse — the epicenter of the summer’s fraught anti-racism protests. “We don’t like either
A testing blitz in China’s western Xinjiang region uncovered the country’s worst COVID-19 outbreak since the summer, even as authorities said all infections have been found. Authorities in the region — the epicenter of Beijing’s crackdown on Muslim Uighurs — reported six new asymptomatic infections yesterday. Xinjiang’s tally since the outbreak began Oct. 24 with the detection of an asymptomatic 17-year-old on stood at 57 infections and 223 asymptomatic cases, the regional health commission said. Nine people are in “severe condition,” authorities said. There were 61 asymptomatic infections reported on Saturday. The new cases emerged after China tested millions of people across the region
DEFYING PROJECTIONS: Republicans prevailed in several races Demorats believed they would win, leaving Biden’s party with slim chances of a majority Democratic prospects of taking control of the US Senate were evaporating yesterday after several vulnerable Republican incumbents, including senators Joni Ernst in Iowa and Steve Daines in Montana fended off well-financed Democratic challengers. While there were six Senate races still to be settled, Democrats would need an extraordinary surge to win three of them, which would give them the minimum 50 seats they would need to control the Senate — and only if former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, prevails over US President Donald Trump at the top of the ballot. “I have a very hard time right