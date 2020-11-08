A thick quilt of smog lingered over the Indian capital and its suburbs on Friday, fed by smoke from raging agricultural fires that health experts worry could worsen the city’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Air pollution in parts of New Delhi have climbed to levels about nine times what the WHO considers safe, turning gray winter skies into a putrid yellow and shrouding national monuments.
Levels of PM2.5 — an indicator of airborne particles measuring 2.5 micrometers or less — climbed to about 250 micrograms per cubic meter, which is considered hazardous to breathe, the Indian System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research said.
Photo: AFP
The throat-burning smoke regularly turns the city of 20 million people into the world’s most polluted at this time of the year.
However, this year’s haze comes as New Delhi battles a surge in COVID-19 infections and health experts fear that if the air quality continues to worsen, people with chronic medical conditions might become more vulnerable.
“We are already registering more infections after the air quality started to deteriorate. I fear things will only get worse from here on,” said Arvind Kumar, a chest surgeon in New Delhi.
In a bid to cut pollution, New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday banned firecrackers from being used this month during Diwali, the Hindu festival of light.
“The corona situation is worsening because of pollution,” he said.
Xiao Wu, a researcher at Harvard University, said emerging research suggests that pollution exposure could increase the severity of infections.
“The relationship of long-term air pollution and COVID-19 indicate adverse health impacts that make people prone to the infection,” Wu said.
Extended exposure to severely polluted air can cause chronic lung inflammation, which could leave people more vulnerable, he said.
The link between air pollution and worsening COVID-19 cases remains mostly theoretical at the moment, but several researchers have said that in addition to factors such as mask wearing, social distancing, population density and temperature, dirty air should also be considered a key element in outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.
Recently, the Indian National Centre for Disease Control said that New Delhi is likely to report about 15,000 new COVID-19 cases a day in the winter, in part because of the prevalence of respiratory illnesses during the season resulting from toxic air.
“Our government only wakes up at the time of emergency. We don’t want a quick-fix solution,” environmentalist Bhavreen Kandhari said.
SUSPECT DETAINED: A person who fits descriptions given by witnesses is in police custody, a prosecutor said, adding that no hypothesis on a motive would be ruled out An attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun on Saturday seriously wounded a Greek Orthodox priest in a shooting outside a church in the French city of Lyon, with the country still reeling from a deadly church attack days before. Nikolaos Kakavelaki, 52, was closing his church when he was attacked and is now in a serious condition in hospital, said a police source who asked not to be named. The attacker fled the scene, but a prosecutor later announced that a suspect had been detained. “A person who could correspond to the description given by the initial witnesses has been placed in
Demonstrators burned US flags and marched through Portland, Oregon, armed with protest songs and assault rifles as a confusing night after Tuesday’s US presidential election unfolded to high tension, but without violence. The liberal enclave in the northwestern state had braced for possible armed clashes after months of divisive rallies involving left-wing activists, right-wing militias and federal officers deployed by the administration of US President Donald Trump. As Trump early yesterday claimed victory, despite key states still counting ballots, activists gathered outside the Mark O. Hatfield US Courthouse — the epicenter of the summer’s fraught anti-racism protests. “We don’t like either
A testing blitz in China’s western Xinjiang region uncovered the country’s worst COVID-19 outbreak since the summer, even as authorities said all infections have been found. Authorities in the region — the epicenter of Beijing’s crackdown on Muslim Uighurs — reported six new asymptomatic infections yesterday. Xinjiang’s tally since the outbreak began Oct. 24 with the detection of an asymptomatic 17-year-old on stood at 57 infections and 223 asymptomatic cases, the regional health commission said. Nine people are in “severe condition,” authorities said. There were 61 asymptomatic infections reported on Saturday. The new cases emerged after China tested millions of people across the region
DEFYING PROJECTIONS: Republicans prevailed in several races Demorats believed they would win, leaving Biden’s party with slim chances of a majority Democratic prospects of taking control of the US Senate were evaporating yesterday after several vulnerable Republican incumbents, including senators Joni Ernst in Iowa and Steve Daines in Montana fended off well-financed Democratic challengers. While there were six Senate races still to be settled, Democrats would need an extraordinary surge to win three of them, which would give them the minimum 50 seats they would need to control the Senate — and only if former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, prevails over US President Donald Trump at the top of the ballot. “I have a very hard time right