Virus Outbreak: Smog adds to Indian woes

AP, NEW DELHI





A thick quilt of smog lingered over the Indian capital and its suburbs on Friday, fed by smoke from raging agricultural fires that health experts worry could worsen the city’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Air pollution in parts of New Delhi have climbed to levels about nine times what the WHO considers safe, turning gray winter skies into a putrid yellow and shrouding national monuments.

Levels of PM2.5 — an indicator of airborne particles measuring 2.5 micrometers or less — climbed to about 250 micrograms per cubic meter, which is considered hazardous to breathe, the Indian System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research said.

A man rides a bicycle in New Delhi yesterday. Photo: AFP

The throat-burning smoke regularly turns the city of 20 million people into the world’s most polluted at this time of the year.

However, this year’s haze comes as New Delhi battles a surge in COVID-19 infections and health experts fear that if the air quality continues to worsen, people with chronic medical conditions might become more vulnerable.

“We are already registering more infections after the air quality started to deteriorate. I fear things will only get worse from here on,” said Arvind Kumar, a chest surgeon in New Delhi.

In a bid to cut pollution, New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday banned firecrackers from being used this month during Diwali, the Hindu festival of light.

“The corona situation is worsening because of pollution,” he said.

Xiao Wu, a researcher at Harvard University, said emerging research suggests that pollution exposure could increase the severity of infections.

“The relationship of long-term air pollution and COVID-19 indicate adverse health impacts that make people prone to the infection,” Wu said.

Extended exposure to severely polluted air can cause chronic lung inflammation, which could leave people more vulnerable, he said.

The link between air pollution and worsening COVID-19 cases remains mostly theoretical at the moment, but several researchers have said that in addition to factors such as mask wearing, social distancing, population density and temperature, dirty air should also be considered a key element in outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.

Recently, the Indian National Centre for Disease Control said that New Delhi is likely to report about 15,000 new COVID-19 cases a day in the winter, in part because of the prevalence of respiratory illnesses during the season resulting from toxic air.

“Our government only wakes up at the time of emergency. We don’t want a quick-fix solution,” environmentalist Bhavreen Kandhari said.