US Elections: Nevada candidates’ lawsuit alleges fraud

Bloomberg





Two Republican candidates for the US Congress in Nevada sued the state’s top election official, alleging that more than 3,000 votes had been cast illegally, echoing allegations made earlier in the day in Las Vegas by officials with US President Donald Trump’s campaign.

The six-page complaint was filed on Thursday in federal court in Las Vegas against Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske and Joseph Gloria, the head of elections in the state’s most populous county.

The candidates who sued are former state legislator James Marchant and a lawyer, Daniel Rodimer.

They are joined in the suit by a voter, Jill Stokke, who said that she arrived to cast her ballot on Tuesday, but was turned away after being told she had already voted.

Similar allegations were outlined in a letter sent on behalf of the Trump campaign to US Attorney General Bill Barr seeking an investigation into the Nevada elections.

The complaint also alleges a lack of proper access for observers to watch ballot counting.

One would-be observer said that election officials had him removed by law enforcement when he complained about the conditions.

Cegavske’s press office did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has said that Trump’s campaign and the Republican party are trying to disrupt the elections with frivolous lawsuits.

The Associated Press as of press time last night had not declared a winner in Nevada.

About 75 percent of the votes were in and former US vice president Joe Biden led by about 11,000 votes.

Additional reporting by AP