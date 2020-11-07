US Elections: Facebook removes big ‘Stop the Steal’ group

AP, OAKLAND, California





Facebook on Thursday banned a large group called “Stop the Steal” that supporters of US President Donald Trump were using to organize protests against the presidential vote count.

Although the group amassed more than 350,000 members before Facebook took it down, it was just one of several smaller groups that popped up as vote counting extended for days in several battleground states.

“In line with the exceptional measures that we are taking during this period of heightened tension, we have removed the group ‘Stop the Steal,’ which was creating real-world events,” Facebook said in a statement. “The group was organized around the delegitimization of the election process, and we saw worrying calls for violence from some members of the group.”

People hold signs supporting US President Donald Trump at a “Stop the Steal” protest at the Clark County Election Center in Las Vegas on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

Facebook said that it would continue to watch for activity that violates its rules and take action if it does.

As of Thursday, a copycat “Stop the Steal” group was growing steadily, nearing 13,000 members, and others were easily found on Facebook.

Inside the groups, members organized protests and posted claims of voter fraud.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate shared a screenshot of one post in the now-banned group that read: “Neither side is going to concede. Time to clean the guns, time to hit the streets.”

In the new group, administrators — who create and moderate groups on Facebook — asked people to keep posts civil and vent frustrations without making threats.

They said that they would remove anything that calls for violence and said they were making plans to move the group to other, less-moderated platforms.

Imran Ahmed, chief executive officer of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, which pressed Facebook to take down the group, said that “by taking out the largest one, it sent a message to others.”

However, Ahmed said that it should not be so difficult to get Facebook to take action on such groups.

“There is a systemic issue with Facebook groups being exploited by people spreading misinformation, hate and inciting violence,” he said “It’s a problem they have known about for a long time and they continue to fail to take proper action. It’s generally only when a lot of attention is placed on something that they act.”

Also on Thursday, Twitter banned an account used by former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

Bannon, who used the handle warroompandemic, had called for the beheading of US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray on his talk show.