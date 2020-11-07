Scientists on Wednesday said that they have discovered the 9,000-year-old remains of a young woman in the Peruvian Andes alongside a well-stocked big game hunting toolkit.
Based on analysis of 27 individuals at burial sites with similar tools, a team led by Randall Haas of the University of California, Davis concluded that 30 to 50 percent of hunters in the Americas during this period might have been women.
The paper, published in the journal Science Advances, contradicts a prevalent notion that in hunter-gatherer societies, the hunters were mainly men and the gatherers were mainly women.
Photo: AFP/UC Davis/Randall Haas
“I think it tells us that for at least some portion of human prehistory, that assumption was inaccurate,” Haas said.
The results “highlight the disparities in labor practice today, in terms of things like gender pay gaps, titles and rank,” he added. “The results really underscore that there may be nothing ‘natural’ about those disparities.”
The skeletal remains of six people, including two hunters, were discovered in 2018 by Haas and members of the local Mulla Fasiri community at Wilamaya Patjxa, an important archeological site in the Peruvian highlands.
Analyses of the hunters’ bone structure, as well as biological molecules called peptides in their tooth enamel, allowed scientists to identify one as a 17-to-19-year-old female and the second as a 25-to-30-year-old male.
Excavating the teen’s burial site was particularly “interesting and exciting” for the team, Haas said.
As they dug, they uncovered an array of hunting and animal processing tools that provided strong evidence for her hunter status.
These included stone projectile points for felling large animals, a knife and flakes of rock for removing internal organs, and tools for scraping and tanning hides.
The artifacts were likely placed together in a perishable container, such as a leather bag.
According to the paper, the teen, dubbed “WMP6” by the scientists, would have used a weapon called an atlatl, a spear throwing lever that allowed our ancient ancestors to throw spears much further.
To find out whether the female hunter was an outlier, or one of many from her time, the researchers conducted a review of 429 individuals buried across 107 sites in the Americas from about 17,000 to 4,000 years ago.
Of those, they found 27 individuals whose sex had reliably been determined and who were buried alongside big game hunting tools — finding that 16 were male and 11 were female.
“The sample is sufficient to warrant the conclusion that female participation in early big game hunting was likely nontrivial,” the team said, using a statistical model to estimate that 30 to 50 percent of hunters in these societies were women.
Haas said he hoped his paper might spark research to find out if there were female hunters at the time in other parts of the world.
