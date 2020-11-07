Eight detained in Vienna terror case

AFP, VIENNA





Eight of those detained following Monday night’s terrorist attack in Vienna had previous convictions, including for terror offenses, Austrian Minister of the Interior Karl Nehammer said on Thursday, as the investigation extended to Switzerland and an unnamed country.

In the wake of the attack in which an Austrian-born man shot and killed four people in a popular nightlife area of central Vienna on Monday night, police arrested a total of 16 men.

Four of them had been convicted for terrorism-related offenses, two for violent crime offenses and two for an attempted “honor killing,” Nehammer told a news conference.

“We have had intensive cooperation with the FBI,” which has provided Austrian authorities with “valuable information,” Nehammer added, without further details.

The investigation has also led to Switzerland, where prosecutors confirmed that two Swiss men aged 18 and 24 who were arrested on Wednesday had already been the targets of terrorism cases.

Authorities in another country are investigating “direct links to the perpetrator,” Nehammer said, without naming the country because of ongoing investigations.

Security officials on Thursday addressed criticism that they did not follow up on a warning from Slovakia that Fejzulai had tried to buy ammunition there in July, after he was released on probation.

Vienna Police Chief Gerhard Puerstl said that the suspect was not clearly identifiable in photographs sent from Slovakia.