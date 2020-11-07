Kyrgyz gate razed as sign of openness

SYMBOLIC MOVE: Bishkek Mayor Balbak Tulobayev said a section of the wall left standing would ‘remain as a memory,’ similar to remnants of the Berlin Wall

AFP, BISHKEK





Kyrgyzstan yesterday tore down the gates of its main government building in a move that authorities said symbolized the removal of barriers between citizens and authorities following political turmoil.

Sooronbay Jeenbekov last month became the third president in Kyrgyzstan to resign amid unrest since the country gained independence 29 years ago amid the collapse of the Soviet Union.

His departure came after allegations of vote rigging in parliamentary elections sparked mass protests that persisted even after the results of the vote were canceled.

Workers in Bishkek yesterday remove a fence from around the Kyrgyz parliament building, which was recently stormed by protesters following a parliamentary election. Photo: Reuters

The initiative to tear down the metal gates surrounding the building that houses both the Kyrgyz parliament and the presidential administration came from Kyrgyz Prime Minister and Acting President Sadyr Japarov, Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker Talant Mamytov told journalists.

The demolition of the gates “is a symbol of the openness of the new government to the people,” Mamytov said.

A reporter saw state workers use cutting and welding tools to break off sections of the gate, before hauling them away using a crane, leaving one section untouched.

Bishkek Mayor Balbak Tulobayev said that the section, which includes a plaque bearing the name of the dead from a previous uprising, would be left standing, comparing it with remnants of the Berlin Wall.

“It will remain as a memory,” Tulobayev said.

Protesters captured the government building, known as the White House, in the early hours of Oct. 6, a day after the election results were announced.

They broke through the gates, mirroring the actions of protesters during political upheavals that unseated the country’s first and second presidents in 2005 and 2010.

The latest crisis was triggered by legislative elections that saw parties close to former Kyrgyz president Jeenbekov accused of mass vote-buying.

Parliament has been holding sessions at the state residence on the outskirts of Bishkek until the White House is restored, following the takeover by protesters.

Jeenbekov resigned on Oct. 15, paving the way for Japarov to inherit his presidential powers — less than two weeks after the populist politician was freed from jail by supporters and a day after he was confirmed as prime minister.

Both moves were demanded by Japarov’s supporters, who converged on Bishkek from the provinces during the political crisis.

Key ally Russia has been slow to recognize Japarov as acting head of state.

Japarov said that he would step down to run in presidential elections scheduled for Jan. 10.