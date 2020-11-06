World News Quick Take

AUSTRALIA

Foreign interference enforced

Police said 65-year-old Di Sanh Duong who yesterday appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court is the first person to be charged with foreign interference under legislation introduced in 2018. The Federal Police executed search warrants on Oct. 16, following an investigation by the Security Intelligence Organisation and federal police into Duong’s relationship with a foreign intelligence agency, they said. “It is corrupting and deceptive, and goes beyond routine diplomatic influence practiced by governments,” Federal Police Deputy Commissioner Ian McCartney added.

JAPAN

Tiny house held 164 dogs

Health officials have found 164 emaciated dogs crammed into a tiny house in one of the nation’s worst cases of animal hoarding, an animal rights advocate said on Wednesday. The parasite-infested animals were found in a 30m2 house in Izumo in the middle of last month after neighbors complained, said Kunihisa Sagami, head of animal rights group Dobutsukikin. The three people living in the house said they could not afford to spay and neuter the dogs, so they kept getting more of them. Sagami said the family has agreed to give up the dogs and his group would look for foster homes for them.

NORTH KOREA

Public smoking to be curbed

The Supreme People’s Assembly on Wednesday introduced smoking bans in some public places to provide citizens with “hygienic living environments,” the Korean Central News Agency reported yesterday. The tobacco prohibition law aims to protect the lives and health of residents by tightening the legal and social controls on the production and sale of cigarettes, it quoted the legislature as saying. Nearly 44 percent of the male population were smokers as of 2013, the WHO said. Leader Kim Jong-un is a known chain smoker, and is frequently seen with a cigarette in hand in images in state media.

HONG KONG

Hotline for new law unveiled

Police yesterday unveiled a dedicated hotline for residents to report national security threats. China imposed a National Security Law on June 30 and despite assurances that it would only target a “tiny minority,” its wording has outlawed a host of peaceful political views and helped to stamp out mass dissent. The hotline allows residents to send “national security intelligence” via text message, e-mail and WeChat. Residents can also use the hotline to send pictures, audio and video files, police wrote on Facebook yesterday. Rights groups have voiced concerns that the hotline would deliver another blow to free speech. “Informants may use this hotline against people who they dislike or are in a different political camp,” Human Rights Watch senior researcher Maya Wang (王松蓮) said.

DENMARK

Mutation may delay vaccine

The government said that it has found a new strain of COVID-19 that might hamper efforts to develop a vaccine, after an outbreak in the country’s mink population triggered a mutation of the virus. There is “a risk that the effect of a future vaccine will be weakened or, in a worst case scenario, be undermined,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a virtual news briefing on Wednesday. Her government has passed the information on to the WHO and plans to cull the nation’s entire mink population. There are 12 known cases in which humans have contracted the new form of the virus from mink, she said.