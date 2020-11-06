AUSTRALIA
Foreign interference enforced
Police said 65-year-old Di Sanh Duong who yesterday appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court is the first person to be charged with foreign interference under legislation introduced in 2018. The Federal Police executed search warrants on Oct. 16, following an investigation by the Security Intelligence Organisation and federal police into Duong’s relationship with a foreign intelligence agency, they said. “It is corrupting and deceptive, and goes beyond routine diplomatic influence practiced by governments,” Federal Police Deputy Commissioner Ian McCartney added.
JAPAN
Tiny house held 164 dogs
Health officials have found 164 emaciated dogs crammed into a tiny house in one of the nation’s worst cases of animal hoarding, an animal rights advocate said on Wednesday. The parasite-infested animals were found in a 30m2 house in Izumo in the middle of last month after neighbors complained, said Kunihisa Sagami, head of animal rights group Dobutsukikin. The three people living in the house said they could not afford to spay and neuter the dogs, so they kept getting more of them. Sagami said the family has agreed to give up the dogs and his group would look for foster homes for them.
NORTH KOREA
Public smoking to be curbed
The Supreme People’s Assembly on Wednesday introduced smoking bans in some public places to provide citizens with “hygienic living environments,” the Korean Central News Agency reported yesterday. The tobacco prohibition law aims to protect the lives and health of residents by tightening the legal and social controls on the production and sale of cigarettes, it quoted the legislature as saying. Nearly 44 percent of the male population were smokers as of 2013, the WHO said. Leader Kim Jong-un is a known chain smoker, and is frequently seen with a cigarette in hand in images in state media.
HONG KONG
Hotline for new law unveiled
Police yesterday unveiled a dedicated hotline for residents to report national security threats. China imposed a National Security Law on June 30 and despite assurances that it would only target a “tiny minority,” its wording has outlawed a host of peaceful political views and helped to stamp out mass dissent. The hotline allows residents to send “national security intelligence” via text message, e-mail and WeChat. Residents can also use the hotline to send pictures, audio and video files, police wrote on Facebook yesterday. Rights groups have voiced concerns that the hotline would deliver another blow to free speech. “Informants may use this hotline against people who they dislike or are in a different political camp,” Human Rights Watch senior researcher Maya Wang (王松蓮) said.
DENMARK
Mutation may delay vaccine
The government said that it has found a new strain of COVID-19 that might hamper efforts to develop a vaccine, after an outbreak in the country’s mink population triggered a mutation of the virus. There is “a risk that the effect of a future vaccine will be weakened or, in a worst case scenario, be undermined,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a virtual news briefing on Wednesday. Her government has passed the information on to the WHO and plans to cull the nation’s entire mink population. There are 12 known cases in which humans have contracted the new form of the virus from mink, she said.
With a flashlight in one hand and an electromagnetic meter in the other, paranormal phenomena investigator Charles Goh scours some shrubland in suburban Singapore, looking for hidden graves that could give clues to a ghostly encounter that he had three decades ago. Goh’s investigations have led him to the residential neighborhood of Yishun, an area that only few tourists visit, and that has a reputation for criminal, strange and sometimes supernatural events in one of the world’s safest cities. In the past few years, Yishun has seen buses spontaneously combust, cats strangled, peculiar murders, giant caterpillars and supposed ghost sightings — spawning
SUSPECT DETAINED: A person who fits descriptions given by witnesses is in police custody, a prosecutor said, adding that no hypothesis on a motive would be ruled out An attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun on Saturday seriously wounded a Greek Orthodox priest in a shooting outside a church in the French city of Lyon, with the country still reeling from a deadly church attack days before. Nikolaos Kakavelaki, 52, was closing his church when he was attacked and is now in a serious condition in hospital, said a police source who asked not to be named. The attacker fled the scene, but a prosecutor later announced that a suspect had been detained. “A person who could correspond to the description given by the initial witnesses has been placed in
NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS: New policies would include stricter vetting procedures of firms that supply drones to public agencies, government officials said Japan might shut off China from supplying drones to its government agencies to protect sensitive information, six people in the Japanese government and the ruling party familiar with the matter said, adding that the move would be part of a broad effort to bolster national security. They said that the primary concerns were centered on information technology, supply chains, cyber security and intellectual property — worries that have been rising outside Japan as well. However, Japan must balance such fears — particularly Beijing’s growing push to export sensitive technologies such as commercial drones and security cameras — against deep economic dependence on
Demonstrators burned US flags and marched through Portland, Oregon, armed with protest songs and assault rifles as a confusing night after Tuesday’s US presidential election unfolded to high tension, but without violence. The liberal enclave in the northwestern state had braced for possible armed clashes after months of divisive rallies involving left-wing activists, right-wing militias and federal officers deployed by the administration of US President Donald Trump. As Trump early yesterday claimed victory, despite key states still counting ballots, activists gathered outside the Mark O. Hatfield US Courthouse — the epicenter of the summer’s fraught anti-racism protests. “We don’t like either