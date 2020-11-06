2020 US Elections: ‘Count every vote’: protesters take to streets across US as ballots tallied

Protesters across the US, most aligned with US Democrats and progressives, on Wednesday turned out to demand that officials “count every vote.”

In New York City, thousands marched past boarded-up luxury stores on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue, as the presidential race remained too close to call and ballots were still being tallied in key battleground states.

The march was largely peaceful, although police made at least 20 arrests after a smaller, rowdier group began protesting against police misconduct.

Protesters hold signs supporting the full counting of votes in the US presidential election during a rally in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Similar protests took place in cities such as Los Angeles, Seattle, Houston, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis and San Diego.

Demonstrators gathered outside Dallas City Hall in Texas.

In Chicago, protesters demanding a complete count marched through downtown and along a street across the river from Trump Tower.

Many of these events were organized by local groups affiliated with Protect the Results, a coalition of grassroots organizations and labor unions.

In Michigan, after a right-wing, anti-lockdown group crowded outside a ballot-counting site in Detroit, demonstrators marched to demand that officials complete the count.

Police arrested dozens of protesters in Minneapolis who were demanding action on a range of issues including policing, climate change and immigration, local media reported.

The demonstration was reportedly planned prior to Tuesday’s election.

Arrests were also made in Los Angeles and in Portland, Oregon.

Earlier on Wednesday in Detroit, a small cluster of supporters of US President Donald Trump descended on a ballot counting center amid chants of “Stop the count.”

Trump has repeatedly, falsely insisted without evidence that there are major problems with the vote count — and demanded that states where he is in danger of losing stop counting ballots.

Video shot by local media showed angry people gathered outside the TCF Center and inside the lobby, with police officers lined up to keep them from entering the counting area.

They chanted: “Stop the count” and “Stop the vote.”

In Phoenix, Arizona, pro-Trump demonstrators, some of whom were armed, gathered outside the state capitol to demand exactly the opposite.

After several news organizations including conservative Fox News declared a Biden victory in the battleground state, the demonstrators chanted “Shame on Fox.”